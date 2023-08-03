There are so many stories to be picked up in the Mean Streets of America these days, that it can be hard to know what to make of them.
We need a carefully worked out unifying narrative. Let me see if I can help.
Naturally, the first problem we face as a country is that national politics is going haywire, as various gangs of people try to prevent us surviving much longer as a democracy. But I can offer at least one deeply plausible suggestion that will help us understand.
First off, it seems obvious to me that the Republican Party in Congress, once consisting largely of regular human beings, has now been almost entirely taken over by Pod People. If you don’t recall something about the 1950s movie “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” you will no doubt have a hard time understanding the Pod People idea, even though we remade the movie at least twice.
The basic plot of the film, which I think also explains what has been happening to Republicans since the late 1950s, is that alien beings are replacing the people of a small American town with living replicas of its ordinary citizens. At first, they seem identical to the people they replace, but those close to the victims know something is badly wrong.
The weird thing is that the aliens in question are grown in vast pods, which look somewhat like enormous ears of corn or giant peapods. When they are fully grown, they hatch out and run amok in the town, causing terror and neurosis among innocent villagers who cannot understand why Uncle Andy and Aunt Flo suddenly seem to have become Totally Evil, etc.
This is why it has taken us so long to figure out what is happening in the real world today, as individual elected Republicans are quietly replaced by invaders from space. Their goal as usual is to so weaken our society that when the time is ripe, they can sweep in and make a complete takeover. No more humans; welcome instead the veggie beings from another world.
With their hypnotic powers they are already able to persuade large numbers of Americans that nothing is wrong, and have succeeded in deceiving many of us that nothing odd is happening at all.
But the real Pod People of the 21st century have one unique flaw, and it threatens to blow their cover on a massive scale, because they did not know how to take the problem into account when they made their plans for the Great Takeover.
Pod People grow in vegetable pods. They are not created by sex, which still appears to be our preferred style of procreation. This blind spot in their knowledge about us became clear to me recently, and I’ll tell you how.
I kept asking myself why the Republican Party seems so fixated on sex and its many expressions. The classic human explanation would be that they are all suffering from some form of massive untreated Freudian sexual repression. But surely it makes more sense to suggest they are simply ignorant of the whole business.
Worse than that, having discovered little pieces of information about this Great Subject after living among us these past decades, they cannot suppress their curiosity. But how can beings who are basically vegetable in nature even begin to understand human sex? It’s driving them mad.
As a result, something in their own culture, or even embedded in their vegetable DNA, seems to be compelling them to pass law after law that addresses what they think sex might be, but without ever getting them closer to a basic grasp of what it’s all about.
Therefore, we see ever more desperate laws being passed to govern who can use which bathrooms, or whether men can dress up as women to put on entertainments (which is perfectly respectable in some cultures, like the UK for example), or to deny that many people are quite naturally attracted to people who look just like themselves.
Imagine that the basis of your own life-form was vegetable. The mammalian idea of sexual reproduction, sexual love, sexual life itself would be entirely beyond your grasp. The closest you could get to understanding might be some vague vision of a dandelion leaf drifting on a breeze, or an acorn lying on a forest floor.
Nothing in your personal experience, nothing in your culture, would prepare you to understand anything about the human facts of life, the barest grasp of which the Pod People have heard of only in little pieces since Eisenhower was president, when they first landed here. And it still makes no sense to them.
Think about this. The Pod People’s Supreme Court decision to overthrow Roe vs. Wade in 2022 can easily be interpreted as an action taken by seriously mystified aliens, expressing their utter confusion about what is going on among the people they are trying to replace, or perhaps it was an angry and desperate effort to simply provoke us.
It is clear why the Pod People/Republicans were so unprepared for what they found on Earth. Until they got here, their only knowledge of who we are and how we live was formed in the usual manner, by receiving TV and radio broadcasts, and back in the 50s when these broadcasts were going out, none of them were allowed to portray the truth about sex for fear of upsetting the servants.
How come Walt Disney’s Huey, Duey and Louie had an Uncle Donald but don’t appear to have parents? And do you really think Wally and the Beaver represented anything truthful about how we make children? It was against code to speak these truths, and we suspect that the top Florida Pod Person has been at war with Disney for a while now, because he suspects he was lied to about the three ducks’ genetic heritage, although he still cannot figure out how.
So, these vintage broadcasts provided the aliens plenty of external information about human life, including one of our great weaknesses that they are trying to exploit today, that we often adore strong leaders, often to the point of giving in to them without a fight. (See most of Earth’s history for examples.)
Based on this limited information, they decided to invade.
However, I think a crisis is now growing within the ranks of the Pod People/Republicans. They seem to have hit a stone wall in their efforts to replace all normal Republicans, as there are still a few of the stubborn ones left; and the Pod aliens’ confused mixture of sex legislation and authoritarian politics has begun to make it obvious to most ordinary humans that something is really going wrong.
The Pod People are now becoming afraid their true nature will be revealed, perhaps in some penny-ante local newspaper in a town nobody has heard of, in some no-account state in the northeast.
So, what do they do? Well, we saw it last month. They contrived to hold “hearings” in Congress to “reveal” that the US possesses bodies of aliens from crashed spacecraft, and that we have discovered alien technology and incorporated it into our military infrastructure.
If this sounds too risky for actual Pod People to do, then remember that we have been taught for decades that real aliens look like strange gray elves and gnomes, with bulgy heads and weird eyes. Part of the Pod People/Republicans’ effort to distract us from the truth is that this month there is yet another movie coming out about one of these bulgy gnome aliens, produced under secret Pod People sponsorship.
The Congressional hearing last month, and the film “Jules,” is an excellent diversionary tactic for creatures who outwardly look like us but want us to think all aliens are gray gnomes. Only their complete misunderstanding of human sex betrays them as being nothing like us at all.
For example, their recent fascination with Hunter Biden’s laptop is thought by some to be the result of the Pod People Republicans’ incomplete grasp of what a laptop is. They seem to think it is a means of human reproduction, and are determined to stamp it out.
I think Elon Musk is part of the alien campaign too. No need to wonder which side he is on, and I only wish him well in his so-far hopeless attempts to build a spaceship that will finally get him back to his native planet. May be this is a sign that the Pod People plot is unravelling?
Good luck, Alien Pseudo-Republican Pod People. You will find us harder to replace than you think.
* * * * *
Now for some nonsense closer to home, but perhaps just as worrisome.
The city council has discussed plans to build a sidewalk along Mechanic Street, in our Blessed South End. Already, objections are being raised about this idea, along the lines that building a sidewalk might encourage people to walk on it. Do we detect the influence of Pod People in this project? We’re looking into it.
(You must understand that Rockland City Council has included several Pod People in past years. Placing them on the council was a Pod People policy adopted in the 1950s, to punish renegade Pod People convicted of Crimes Against the Invasion. A bit like sending bad wizards to Azkaban in the Harry Potter stories.)
But I do have a legitimate human question about this sidewalk plan, based upon my grasp of how city council works.
It is all well to build fine new roads and even sidewalks. Lord knows, we could use them. But there is a definite tendency in American public policy not to admit that if you build something today, then you’d better be prepared to maintain it and prevent it falling apart 10 or 15 years later.
There are thousands of yards of sidewalks in Rockland which were built for all the right reasons, but then abandoned to their fate. Nobody can use them. The notion that if you own something you’d better be able to keep it in good shape (think about buying a car) just seems to go unaddressed.
This is why we have bits of Maine turnpike bridges falling on passing vehicles; also, why large numbers of highways and other public infrastructure across the country, such as our power grids, are crumbling.
It either (a) never occurred to the builders and shareholders that paying for routine repairs and upgrades over the decades would be a good idea, or (b) it was assumed that the imminent Second Coming would make any planning for the long-term care of these things a waste of money.
So, as we end a short period of Earth Time in which the hottest weather in known human history occurred, in which sea water off parts of Florida surpassed 100 degrees, let us strive to become aware of the Republican Pod People among us, even in Rockland, all of whom hold power and authority over our lives, and who wish to end the human race quickly (possibly by boiling us to death) before we find out who they really are.
After all, even building a modest sidewalk on Mechanic Street is likely to increase solar heat absorption in the South End, hastening our ultimate collective doom. I detect the hand of Pod People in this.
Final advice: if you do confront a Pod Republican, don’t panic. Just tell them a joke about sex. Don’t make it too complicated; just pitch the kind of joke we used to tell each other when we were in middle school. That should be enough to fry their vegetable circuits after a few moments. And if they seem not to understand, just let them stew for a while, then tell it again.
If you keep this up for a little while, a Pod Republican will demonstrate confusion, will jabber meaninglessly about something entirely unrelated, and will eventually burst apart like popcorn on the hottest day on Earth.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.