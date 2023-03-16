Rockland Gothic

A couple of current news stories demonstrate public interest in about five industries in our area, four of which I have a professional relationship with due to my work with the Maine Department of Labor.

These four are Fisher Engineering, which has its origins in the immediate postwar period; IFF (formerly FMC), which I think can trace its lineage back to the 1940s as the Algin Corporation; Back Cove Yachts, which I believe goes back in some form to the 1970s; and Dragon Cement, which is just three years away from turning 100 years old.