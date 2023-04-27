Sunday, April 23, was probably William Shakespeare’s 459th birthday, although the date is not absolutely certain. They do say that this represents a reasonable estimate of his birth date, based on the recorded date when he was baptized.
To celebrate this event, which seems to happen every year, here are some quotations from the Bard which I am copying from The Shakesperean Insults Mug, a gift I received a few years ago, which is a whimsical product of the Unemployed Philosophers Guild.
I think that providing a string of literary insults is entirely right and proper in our present troubled times, as I am rather tired of some of the mundane and modern snark that people throw at each other.
I kick off this charming exercise with, “You rampallian! You fustilarian!”
A fustilarian is defined by the all-knowing word authorities as meaning “a person who uses a cudgel rather than a sword; hence, a lowly person or a commoner.” Surely this is about the right time in history to revive this word, just in time for the latest in an almost endless string of British coronations?
Likewise with the other weird word. “Rampallian is an insult with a shrouded past. It first showed up in English in the late 1500s to refer to a scoundrel or villain.”
This should be enough about that. We proceed with some of the more recognizable put-downs:
• Not so much brain as ear wax.
• Thou art a boil, a plague sore.
• Long-tongu’d babbling gossip.
• Mountain of mad flesh.
• Lump of foul deformity.
• All the infections that the sun sucks up.
• Highly fed and lowly taught.
• Elvish-marked, abortive, rooting hog.
• Veriest varlet that ever chewed with a tooth.
• I do desire that we may be better strangers.
• All eyes and no sight.
• Foot-licker.
• Roast-meat for worms.
• Infinite and endless liar, an hourly promise-breaker.
• O gull, o dolt, as ignorant as dirt.
• Clod of wayward marl.
• Anointed sovereign of lies and groans.
• Lewdly inclin’d.
• Beetle-headed, flap-eared knave.
• Quintessence of dust.
• Canker-blossom.
• Poisonous hunch-backed toad.
• A fusty nut with no kernel.
• The soul of this man is his clothes.
Mr. Shakespeare shuffled off this mortal coil on the same day in April he is thought to have been born, aged only 52.
A few of his delicious insults seem likely to have a useful application to some people starring in current events, perhaps including the coronation. But I’ll leave that idea of matching the Bard’s slurs with the most deserving parties to my dear readers, both of you.
* * * * *
Speaking of various kinds of stupidity, I saw a seagull engage in ground combat with two crows in the parking lot opposite the ‘Keag store during my breakfast, Sunday morning.
The object over which they were fighting seemed to be a paper bag that was blowing around in the onshore breeze. At the first the gull seemed to be in the stronger position, and the crows seemed apprehensive of their opponent’s great size and sheer bloody-mindedness.
But crows are almost certainly smarter than gulls, and soon they began to team up against the larger creature, seizing control of the bag which then revealed that it contained a second bag that also blew away. The gull sensed (if that idea can be used of a gull) that the crows were now fully engaged with the first bag, and took off after the second one that was getting away from him.
A gull can fly much better than it can run, yet for some reason (see bit about stupidity, above) it started running after the escaping bag. Its legs were soon taxed with this process, as there seems to be a limit to how fast a gull can run, based on how far its legs are apart.
“Fly, you stupid gull,” was the sentiment that arose among the poached eggs at our breakfast table. And in the end it did fly, and caught the bag.
This was also the moment when we saw that the entertainment value of the three birds had sort of evaporated.
I did wonder for a moment if the gull was one of the Four Seagulls of the Apocalypse that plague me in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. I think it was, but because I did not have the other three birds in front of me to make a formal assessment of their relative stupidity, I was unable to determine whether it was Matthew, Mark, Luke, or Arthur Gull.
I also find myself pondering on the obvious fact that even in Shakespeare’s day, “gull” was already an insult.
* * * * *
Now for something else. Uncle Ed told me a tale last week about the end of a sardine fishing boat from Old Vinalhaven dating to sometime in the 1960s.
He said that a fisherman called Clyde Bickford, or something like that, decided one day that he was done fishing. So, he had his vessel tied to a lobster boat and towed over to nearby Greens Island. As the two boats picked up speed, so they got closer to the island shore, and at the critical point the tow line was cut and the abandoned sardine carrier headed toward the beach near the lobster pound under its own momentum, hit the sand, and rolled over of its own accord.
And there it stayed, a glorious monument to what was probably a well-earned retirement.
* * * * *
Speaking of transportation, I hear that Mid-Coast School of Technology in the South End of Rockland is looking to restore its commercial driver’s license training program after a break of many years.
Too many years, I think. The demand for CDL drivers grows each year as current drivers start to gray out and retire. Likewise, school bus drivers. (Where are the Bud Woods of yesteryear?)
The old school owned a tractor-trailer in which it trained a generation of local truck drivers, including my Beloved’s little brother, and the vehicle was parked behind the school just above the shore. This vacant space also provided a place for teaching newbie drivers how to back up, and to do all the other nifty things that are a vital component of the CDL driver’s professional life.
But that idyllic arrangement came to an end as plans were laid to build the new school. The truck was sold, and the semi-derelict truck storage area was scheduled to become the site for the new school, which was built on that spot and opened for business only a couple of years ago. The front of the new school’s land was converted into a parking lot for student and staff cars, leaving nowhere for a heavy truck to park or a driver to practice.
So now the school is looking for ideas about where it can train the next generation of CDL drivers. They need a good open space, with the capacity to allow backing-up and practice in other important elements of the craft.
If anyone has any ideas for a suitable spot, please let me know and I will pass it along to the school. Or else, contact them directly at 594-2161. I had wondered if the airport might have a few square feet that could be used, for example. Or maybe some space at the lesser-used end of the Rockland dump.
Apparently, the space will need to be approved in Augusta and formally leased by the school, so please no silly ideas such as might come to mind. This is a serious quest.
* * * * *
I will conclude this week’s nonsense with a vote of thanks to Doc Billington, who said nice things about my concrete towers in his article, last week. He is a true aficionado of what is important in the Lime City.
He also asked me which of the two towers I live in; the square one, or the round one whose foundations were shown being poured in an ancient photo, by the late Sid Cullen, that was included in last week’s paper?
I told him I actually live in both, and I get from one tower to the other by swinging over on a rope. But only when nobody is looking.
