Rockland Gothic

Sunday, April 23, was probably William Shakespeare’s 459th birthday, although the date is not absolutely certain. They do say that this represents a reasonable estimate of his birth date, based on the recorded date when he was baptized.

To celebrate this event, which seems to happen every year, here are some quotations from the Bard which I am copying from The Shakesperean Insults Mug, a gift I received a few years ago, which is a whimsical product of the Unemployed Philosophers Guild.

David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.

Recommended for you