I hope I don’t sound too cranky this week, although if ever there were a time of year to justify crankiness, it might just be now. But the truth is that I have also been increasingly inclined to say what I am about to say.
Maybe I can get some of it out of my system for a few months?
The Atlantic magazine recently ran a piece online suggesting that the modern United States is a nation divided into two camps, which is not a new idea.
Historian Colin Woodard has already written several books describing the subject in general terms, including a description of the various regions in the country whose politics today can still be partly defined by the kinds of immigrant Europeans who settled in those places.
Independent English people settled in the Northeast, and disgruntled English aristocrats in the South, for example. Canada was an alternative at one point in history, and there are always a few people who declare they will move there if so-and-so is elected, etc., although I doubt anyone has bothered to ask Canadians how they feel about this idea.
Always underlying this general idea is the thought that perhaps we would be better off dividing ourselves into at least two separate nations, where people of different inclinations could live at peace in the kind of place they truly believe in and can support.
The trouble with this idea is that, first, it is a delusion that this is a reasonable way to create happiness. Second, it is a fact that different kinds of Americans do not always live in separate parts of the country. To geographically divide ourselves along political lines at this stage in history would surely cause great problems for those of us who live in regions not entirely in accord with our own hopes and opinions.
As an example, the creation of an independent India after World War II caused terrifying mayhem when it was decided to also create a Muslim state, Pakistan. The migration from India to the territory that was being created as Pakistan, and vice versa, was accompanied by great human suffering and slaughter as millions tried to find a way to the place that was supposed to best represent them.
Americans in various corners of our country are certainly attached to different visions of the freedom we all talk about so glibly: some to the supremacy of the universal secret ballot, others to the idea that a white elite should run things.
Any attempt to separate ourselves geographically into two nations today would most likely have similar disastrous effects as it had in India. Would Mainers who are so devoted to the authoritarian ideas of certain opportunistic politicians happily leave our state and go to live where their kinds of ideas would be better represented? And vice versa?
I don’t think so. In fact, it is probably a requirement of civilized people that we should learn to get along with neighbors who feel somewhat differently than we do, even if it is occasionally a struggle. Not all kinds of struggle are to be avoided.
On the other hand, we seem to be stuck in national gridlock that leads only to irritation and contempt for our neighbors who see things differently, and has helped us create and sustain an almost permanent quality of disdain, scorn and rejection.
Meanwhile our worst politicians gleefully seize on all our conflicts as a means to their own self-centered ends, by trying to persuade us that they support us and want our point of view to prevail as they claw and trample their way towards personal power. Currently, one party seems to be engaged in a rush toward increasingly authoritarian and totalitarian politics, aimed at deconstructing all kinds of humane progress that has been made since the 19th century.
Indeed, some are looking to turn back such progress at this moment in time, for example by weakening child labor laws that were designed to keep children away from dangerous occupational harm so they can be free to get an education; or by revoking laws that were designed to prevent banks going bust due to managers speculating with other people’s money; or by loosening laws designed to keep our aging rail transportation system safe.
Meanwhile, the other party seems content to continue to intellectually affirm that all human individuals are worthy of life and respect, while daily overlooking much of the systematic spread of collective poverty and human despair within those very communities whose members they seek to empower.
One of the greatest tactics by which the authoritarians seek to push their program forward is by claiming they are seeking to restore a great religious foundation. In America they claim it is a Christian heritage they are building on, but I have to say I do not see how this can possibly be true.
So many practices and principles put forward by this party have nothing at all to do with the Christianity I am familiar with. Please remember that the Nazi Party strong-armed the organized churches into participating in their vision of an absolute and authoritarian German state, by claiming to be in support of Christian principles.
I don’t see perfect parallels between these earlier periods of history and our own situation, but I do see one worrying thread. This cynical manipulation of religious beliefs to create chaos and define the enemy and the out-groups, and the crude use of mob-pleasing tactics to whip up hatred in a grab for power.
Of course, it’s rather easy to manipulate formal but shallow religious beliefs when the people who claim to hold them have, at best, only a dim grasp of what they think they stand for. And it is at this point, naturally, that cynical politicians break in and wedge things apart so that they crack to pieces.
And always, when looking for the explanation of these things, we have to remember that religious parties were deeply opposed to Jesus, too. Didn’t they have him executed?
The greatest shock for me came some years ago when I started to understand that so many people who claim to be his followers have been executing him regularly ever since.
