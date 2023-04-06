The fact that it was almost warm on March 27 caused me to buy my first hot dogs of the year.
Driving the Rotary near the Rankin Block, I was overcome with the glorious odor of Wasses hot dogs, mostly because my car window was open, which in turn was because of the warmish weather. (See above.)
I ended up eating three for lunch, one with ketchup, one with mustard, and one with both. All were with onions. I might not have needed three, but I ate them all the same.
How many times have I drained my car battery because I cannot remember to turn off my headlights when I park?
I have not actually kept a close track on how often, but I did it again last week. Not sure why I can’t remember the name of the guy in the AAA truck from Creek Hill who usually assists me. He seemed to recognize me. I suppose I am in a serious form of denial.
Perhaps what I need now is the equivalent of AAA for my memory.
The Maine Office of Tourism claims that tourists spent $8.6 billion here in 2022. It’s flabbergasting how much our economy depends on tourists, but I really don’t mind that much. We all have to make a living somehow.
Concerning the recent (should I say latest) murder of teachers and students in their school, it was surprising to read that Rep. Burchell of Tennessee believes nothing can be done in Congress to stop this happening.
Strangely enough, I had the same general response when a friend asked me the other day what it would take to put a halt to this specifically fatal American horror show.
I suppose that in any country where many thousands of citizens willingly died of COVID rather than get vaccinated, there is really no answer at all. All we can do is wonder where people are headed, what is so wrong with us.
Death is our fascination, whether self-inflicted or committed by random armed citizens. It’s as though we no longer hope for anything, nor believe in good things being even remotely possible. Mr. Burchell seems to represent, from my point of view anyhow, an absolute fatalism and feeling of despair.
One thing is for sure, that ex-president fellow seems to enjoy being the object of legal investigations. It makes him love himself more and more. I am afraid that soon he will love himself to death, and even then he will probably love it.
More particularly, his devoted followers (mostly descendants of the Rev. Jerry Falwell so far as I can tell) seem to love him more each time he says something awful, or is investigated by the justice system for things that sound awful to me, or even for glorifying shootings.
After all, did he not say in 2016 that “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”
He seems to be one more example of our love affair with death culture and public mayhem, a kind of anti-life caricature who has no awareness of anything beyond a crass grasping after celebrity and power. Along with him, vast portions of America genuinely seems to be evolving in reverse, into a more and more primitive condition. I don’t love that idea at all.
If we keep going back any further, we will all start throwing rocks at each other in the streets, and nesting on top of lamp posts. Just see what that does for our economy. I can’t see it ending well.
I am not sure what to make of this next observation, but a young man I saw at the Rock City café the other day was almost certainly wearing a large cabbage leaf on his head, just like a hat.
I was a young man myself, once, and do recall sometimes doing things that older people told me were not really explicable in any terms they were familiar with. But I thought I was pretty normal, for my age.
From what I have been told, about 200 people from many denominations got together at the Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church on Waldo Avenue last Friday evening, to pray for the state of our people.
I think this is a reasonable reaction to our current state of affairs. I think the guy with the cabbage leaf on his head is probably excused from needing serious prayer, but some of the other things that have been catching my attention (see above) seem to thoroughly justify it.
The community prayer meeting was hosted at Littlefield and organized by South Hope Community Church. I hear there were Catholics, Nazarenes, Baptists, Pentecostals, Congregationalists and others present. I rather wish I had gone too, and experienced such an unusually cross-denominational gathering, and then the Episcopalians would have been represented. Maybe they already were.
Other than high school sporting events or plays, such a large crowd gathering in the city for more or less any kind of reason other than entertainment would normally get some attention. I can’t help thinking of it in the context of the horrors we have been hearing about, and as a strong reaction against the revulsion many of us are feeling.
Odd as some people might think it is for me to make something of this, I cannot help feeling some glimmer of hope that this happened. Despite the coincidence of timing, I have been assured the event was not based around an attempt to show support for our ex-president in his current self-inflicted difficulties. Perhaps it was some kind of expression that things cannot keep going on the way they are without the people of the church saying something and getting together to show that they identify with something good.
It was definitely not a political event, I am assured. Instead it was meant to be a time of peacemaking and mutual encouragement, an acknowledgment of the need to live together in humility, honoring our differences.
Living with differences, and calling for a spirit of humility and unity is almost unheard of these days, especially at such a local level. It’s quite different from what’s often heard in the vast echoing arena of cynical political rhetoric. I’ll take this kind of thing any day, over any sort of rally aimed at inflaming people to hate others.
Heaven help us, but perhaps there really is some flickering candle of hope shining out there somewhere.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.