At this point in late summer, many of us begin to be justifiably suspicious.
Those who have been obliged to host endless “quick visits” from family, friends and similar hangers-on, people who since June have all suddenly remembered they know somebody in Maine, start to wonder if these visitors will ever leave, if the ceaseless tide of summer guests will ever ebb.
Those of us who are mercifully bereft of these disadvantages have our own worries.
Perhaps the best advice ever given for those of us whose friends are smitten with gardening fever each summer is to make sure that our car windows are up and our doors locked when we visit them.
A case in point would be my visit, last Sunday, to the Notorious Mr. Tilton who lives deep in the heart of the South End.
As I sat in the shade on his porch with a glass of water, I realized I was surrounded by the produce he has been growing all summer, and foolishly mentioned the fact.
When I got up to leave, he presented me with a cucumber the size of an artillery shell, which I accepted while reminding myself that I was doing him a favor, and not the other way around. I felt that I had got away relatively lightly.
But as I settled into my car to head home, placing the giant cuke on the front passenger seat beside me, I heard a faint click and looked in my mirror. There was Mr. T, quietly placing several zucchinis on my back seat, and trying to sneak away.
“Fiend!” I cried. “Cease and desist your evil efforts to unload further surplus produce on me!”
Or at least, that’s how it sounded in my head. What I said came out more like a very feeble “Oh, thanks.”
* * * * *
Some 2,500 people arrived in Rockland Harbor on a cruise ship one day at the end of August.
Now, I was once on a committee set up by the city to propose ideas for the harbor’s future, and one of the issues we had to consider involved the regulation of large cruise ships. You might remember that in the Days of Innocence before the pandemic, this was in fact rather a combustible issue that vexed many people in the Lime City.
Some people claimed to be terrified of the large numbers of people coming up over the curvature of the earth and pouring into Rockland and Knox County, rather in the way that people in movies are scared by the increase in the numbers of zombies or vampires at large in the community.
These people started going to city council meetings bearing torches and pitchforks, etc., demanding that something be done.
City council responded in time-honored fashion by setting up the committee, giving us a year or two to finish our work, and hiring a consultant who would do most of it for us if we would just show up. This piece of municipal juggling gave the councilors their usual degree of semi-plausible cover, allowing them the appearance of doing something while not committing themselves to doing anything in the long run.
I have not heard a word about large cruise ships, for ‘em or against ‘em, ever since.
* * * * *
A New Hampshire woman was rummaging one day through a stack of picture frames at a thrift store in that state (believed to be west of here, but of course almost everything is west of here.)
According to Smithsonian Magazine, she paid $4 and took one of the frames home.
As people now do with everything, from their half-eaten breakfasts to cats trying to drink from fire hoses, she eventually put a photo of her frame and the picture it contains on Facebook.
Lauren Lewis of Rockland, who had curated some shows at the Farnsworth Museum here in our city, saw the image online and drove to NH to see the thing for herself.
According to Smithsonian, Lewis and another expert became convinced that the picture is a long-lost illustration by N.C. Wyeth, one of four created for a book published in 1939, and it is expected to be auctioned later this month for an estimated $250,000.
* * * * *
Speaking of things artistic, a gentleman recently alerted me to the existence of a novel by Chris Fahey of Thomaston, “Chasing the Sun,” which is based on the life of the poet Leo Connellan. This much I have already mentioned, along with the fact that the book seemed hard to find.
It was a joy, then, when a reader offered to buy me a copy she had found in a jungle somewhere, and it arrived the other day, wrapped in vines and creepers, and decorated with parrot feathers.
It is now sitting on my To-Be-Read shelf in the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live. Unfortunately, due to a lack of room in my abode, it has to share space on the shelf with a large urban cucumber and an unspecified quantity of city-bred zucchinis.
* * * * *
Speaking of Mechanic Street, several readers have written to the newspaper in stout opposition to the proposed construction of a sidewalk there. Their rejection of the city’s plan is based upon a concern I have also shared, that building the sidewalk is one thing while maintaining it is quite another. And the city has a poor record for preventing its miles of existing asphalt sidewalk from curling up and dying as the years go by.
* * * * *
I missed the talk at the Rockville chapel two Sundays ago on the subject of the late Kosti Ruohomaa’s photographs, as I was at a celebration of the life of Fabulous Bob in Owls Head.
I must say, it is slightly disappointing that these pictures are not being cared for in the city where the photographer grew up, but are with the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport instead. The museum is certainly going to do a good job looking after them, and their possession of the archive is not the object of my disappointment; rather, it is the Lime City’s lack of possession.
* * * * *
My snitches in Cushing inform me that the old Fales Store at the corner of River Road and Pleasant Point Road is at last being worked on. The burned-out kitchen area has been torn off, and a foundation for a large extension had been put in.
The fire caused the closure of what was then called Broad Bay Market one Easter Sunday, back in the Mists of Time before the pandemic.
* * * * *
What is described online as “supply chain issues” apparently caused the Dorman’s ice cream stand in Thomaston to close briefly, around the middle of last month.
The horror!
* * * * *
My attention has been drawn to the fact that in three years the US will likely celebrate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. According to the usual word authorities, this anniversary is known as a semi-quincentennial, sestercentennial, or quarter millennial.
I hope we make it that far in one piece.
One of the more famous quotations ascribed to Ben Franklin, and reported after the conference that drew up the US Constitution had ended in Philadelphia in 1787, is said to have been his answer to a question posed by Elizabeth Willing Powel, the wife of Philadelphia’s mayor.
“Well, doctor,” she is supposed to have asked. “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?”
Franklin is recorded as having replied “A republic, if you can keep it.”
I do so hope we can.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.