Rockland Gothic

Farewell to Fabulous Bob, who died at 8:21 a.m. last Wednesday.

Over the years I have told many stories about Bob, and quite a lot of them were true. The newspaper prints many obituaries each week, and I do not need to claim that Bob was in any way more (or less) special than those people. But he was special to those of us who knew him, as many people are special to those who knew them.

