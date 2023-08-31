Farewell to Fabulous Bob, who died at 8:21 a.m. last Wednesday.
Over the years I have told many stories about Bob, and quite a lot of them were true. The newspaper prints many obituaries each week, and I do not need to claim that Bob was in any way more (or less) special than those people. But he was special to those of us who knew him, as many people are special to those who knew them.
He was a generous and friendly chap, one of the few people of whom I can say that he never once showed any sign of bearing a grudge against anyone, not even me, and I surely gave him many opportunities. He practiced a kind of open-table hospitality toward all sorts of people, rather in the way the Bible urges us all to do, and his favorite farewell line as you were leaving his kitchen or finishing a phone call with him, was “You have a day full of wonder.”
* * * * *
I suppose you saw the news about the Vinalhaven ferry hitting some rocks as it set off for the mainland, a few weeks ago.
Around the same time, I read another news story about the very lengthy work weeks that our ferry captains are being required to work these days. NewsCenter Maine said that one skipper reported a 21-day stretch at the helm, because of a shortage of workers.
Likewise, you will also have read lately about the worker shortage at the Knox County 911 dispatch office, with far more job slots being empty than are filled, leading again to appalling sums of overtime being paid out to workers who ought to be off duty and home with their families and teddy bears.
Pay is certainly one part of the problem. It seems that the county pays dispatchers an hourly rate that can easily be matched by McDonalds, or employers of that kind.
But pay is not the only factor at play. There is also a lack of newer, younger employees who are looking to get into this kind of work. Or all kinds of work, for that matter. Not that they are uninterested, so much as they are simply not there in sufficient quantities to pick up the reins being put down by people who retire or, heaven help us, die.
This is the big story that affects so many corners of the U.S., and the Western world, these days. And yet our news media are more or less obliged to spend its few remaining resources covering such elemental parts of national life as politics, crooks and tornados (please, Lord, help me tell the difference) and so the ever-worsening labor problem simply gets mentioned only in passing, almost as though it’s something we already know all about anyway, and don’t need to be reminded of too often.
* * * * *
The Kentucky poet and writer Wendell Berry, born in 1934 and apparently still alive and kicking, recently caused a minor stir by complaining about a writer in the New York Review of Books, wondering if such citified liberals ever bother to get out of town now and then to take a good long look at rural America and its many problems.
Berry argues that urban America has effectively left rural America to hang out to dry, and believes that much of the political dissent in the U.S. arises justifiably from people who feel the national political system simply ignores them.
Some people agree with him, while others put the blame on the rural people themselves, for selling out to mega agribusiness and whiskey distilleries, and voting for people who don’t give a damn about these problems. All in all, I’d say these replies are just about typical of the kind of reaction our biggest problems get these days. Just as long as nobody has to try and do anything about them.
Our present situation reminds me of something the Southern writer Walker Percy (1916-1990) said in a letter to his friend-since-boyhood Shelby Foote (1916-2005) one morning in 1967. If nothing else, Percy’s remark suggests that the great divide in American life that we see today was foreshadowed over half a century ago:
“I have in mind a futuristic novel,” Percy told his friend, “dealing with the decline and fall of the U.S., the country rent almost hopelessly between the rural knothead right and the godless alienated left, worse than the civil war.”
Of course, it doesn’t mean Percy was that much of a prophet; 1967 was not exactly one of our most peaceful years, in a not very peaceable decade.
But it does illustrate the way that many of our worse problems are years, even decades, in the making.
I admit that I sometimes wonder if the continuous uproar that fills our national life might not also be a contributing factor to our low national birth rate. People having babies today face a vast elderly population that wants looking after, astronomical housing costs, and increasing evidence of frightful weather looming all around them. That anyone still has babies at all is something of a miracle, in which life still refuses to give up.
Personally, I am slowly reconciling myself to the idea of things falling apart all around me, as I join the elderly population in a few years. Being 65 is not really being old these days, not for most of us. It’s mostly just a taste, a first brush with what is to come.
All I can do as an individual facing political and environmental disruption on a scale that nobody wants to fix is to try and live my life the way Fabulous Bob managed to live most of his. As I say, he found reasons to be cheerful in the friends he had, and in principles of undiscriminating hospitality and kindness.
I suspect that this is what God has wanted from us all along, and I am just doing my level best to comply.
* * * * *
Lest you think I am losing my ability to think about life more locally, let me add a warning that should concern all civic-minded people in the Lime City.
Up at the dump, they have switched the hoppers we must use for recycling and trash. Recyclables must now be pitched into the first hopper, and utter garbage into the second. It was not always so, but as the Bible also says, the first will be last and the last will be first.
And lo, it has come to pass.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.