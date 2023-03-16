On the Road Review

The debut of the 2020 Kia Telluride, and its sibling the Hyundai Palisade, definitely reshaped the mid-size, three-row crossover class. Offering well thought-out interiors with handy, family-friendly features, above average driving tech, plus a driving comportment that exceeded the existing rivals, all combined with its lengthy warranty coverage, helped the Telluride to rocket up the sales charts. The Telluride also secured Kia’s standing atop the J.D. Power Quality surveys.

For 2023, Kia gives the Telluride a modest facelift up front, while improving the interior with expansive 12.3” inch screens side-by-side in the dash. Packed with data, choices and functionality, these user-friendly screens are among the leaders in this, or any, class. Kia has also added two new trim packages, X-Line and X-PRO, that are meant to bolster the Telluride’s off-road acumen, seeing as how the pretense of being a mudder off-road appears to be paramount in automaker’s board meetings now.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

Recommended for you