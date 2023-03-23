Volvo’s Polestar Electric Car brand has been capturing most of the media’s attention — after the automaker was among the first mainstream builders to declare itself on the path to pure electrification by 2030. Yet, its signature wagon lineup (sub-compact XC40, compact XC60, mid-size XC90) will provide the profits to get to that space. Key to reaching those EV goals is this week’s XC90 B6 mild-hybrid three-row crossover.
The XC90 debuted in 2002 and is only on the second generation, a lengthy model pattern clearly established by the legendary cars from this Swedish automaker — namely the boxy wagons that made Volvo a household name in America. Refreshed in 2019 after a 2015 makeover, the current XC90 still comes with three rows of posh seating; all models are powered by some iteration of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, (turbocharged, supercharged, hybridized) while an 8-speed automatic funnels the power through all-wheel drive in all models.
Our B6 model in Ultimate trim ($70,295 base list, $76,995 as shown) employs a 295-horsepower version of the 2.0-liter motor along with a 48-volt “mild-hybrid” system which provides additional peak power, but not enough to operate the heavy XC90 on battery power only. A plug-in hybrid model, the ReCharge, provides battery only operation with up to 32 miles of range. Core trim (starting at $57,095) and Plus models round out the current lineup.
In European markets, Volvo sells a pure EV version of the XC90 called the EX90.
The enduring appeal of the XC90 remains its stylish stance and refined visual presence. In 2021, Volvo’s dealers sold the second highest annual amount of XC90’s in the vehicle’s 21-year run in the States — over 38,000 units. In the premium mid-size crossover segment, the Volvo competes against the likes of the BMW X5 (by far the segment’s top seller), Audi Q7, Mercedes GLE, Genesis GV80, Porsche Cayenne, Acura MDX and the Cadillac XT6.
After an initial slight hesitation from start, the Volvo provides ample thrust. The powertrain is a silent, willing motoring partner that can whisk you down your selected path with urgency if you desire. It does, however, require premium fuel for best performance, with a wintry average of 22.5 mpg versus an EPA rating of 20/26 mpg. The AWD system lacks any selectable traction modes or locking differentials for helping with especially limited traction situations.
The 2019 refresh did not alter the XC90’s upscale interior, as buyers are generally drawn to the supportive seats, plush materials, and airy feel of the cabin. The vertical infotainment screen received several upgrades to ease usage, however, this layout still requires far too many finger strikes to accomplish simple, common changes. Many more hard control knobs and buttons should be included so the screen is less distracting to use. While clever, even the owners’ manual is buried in the screen, which is fun if you like to savor your car’s various functions when you are indeed seated in it.
In Ultimate trim, you get headlight washers, Nappa leather seats, 21-inch alloy wheels, a Crystal shifter, heated steering wheel, rear sunshades, and Harmon Kardon premium sound. Massaging seats are $1,700 more, a four-corner air suspension an additional $1,800, while a Bowers and Wilkins audio upgrade is another $3,200.
Picks and pans; the Volvo’s various sensors did not like a spring snowstorm (like too many of these modern aids) failing to provide the promised safety assist when you want it most; the tiny third row seats (not adult friendly) require the second row seats to be completely vertical in order to fold; and the XC90’s suspension audibly clopped over any surface interruptions.
Seat comfort, a Volvo virtue, was augmented by the massaging action available; despite being the heaviest combatant in the segment, the Volvo has a distinct on-the-road grace, while the flat rear load deck makes the folding seat contortions worth the effort.
Critically, the XC90 remains a strong seller, and a success for Volvo, yet the long production run means that newer competitors from below are catching and exceeding Volvo’s portfolio and performance — for significantly less money. The Genesis GV80, even Acura’s MDX, present more opulence, easier to use tech, and excellent driving grace with much less investment. Other competitors will follow similar paths to sales expansion.
These challenges present quandaries for all automakers, as the better mousetrap is inevitable every few months. Can Volvo rise above a niche automotive brand in the United States and keep up with these rapid alterations?
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.