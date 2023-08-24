On the Road Review

Toyota completely revamped its full-size Tundra pickup last year after a 14-year run of the previous rendition. While never challenging the sales of the Big Three brand pickups — the Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra plus Stellantis’ Ram pickup — Toyota has created a very loyal segment of truck buyers, just like with its top-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup.

In 2022, another production constrained sales year, Toyota sold just over 104,000 Tundras — about 5.2% of the total full-size pickup market of just a hair under two million units. So far in 2023 (sales numbers through the end of June) Tundra sales have inched up to 5.5% of total full-size truck sales.

Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax

The Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax.
Toyota Tundra Limited CrewMax

A view of the Tundra Limited CrewMax's interior.

