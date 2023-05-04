On the Road Review

The best way to move six, seven or eight people from point A to point B remains a minivan. And this week’s Toyota Sienna, in platinum trim with hybrid powertrain and AWD hardware, is the very best of the shrinking pool of minivans in America.

While heresy to the drivers who think the boxy look of a minivan somehow undermines their street cred with the neighbors, there is just no denying the physical attributes of a minivan over a similarly sized SUV/crossover. The Sienna has a lower threshold, easing entry and exit for grandma, the kids, the dogs — everyone. The power sliding side doors — touchless operation here in platinum trim — offer a convenient loading portal unlike anything else, ensuring safe, secure access even in crowded parking garages.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

