The best way to move six, seven or eight people from point A to point B remains a minivan. And this week’s Toyota Sienna, in platinum trim with hybrid powertrain and AWD hardware, is the very best of the shrinking pool of minivans in America.
While heresy to the drivers who think the boxy look of a minivan somehow undermines their street cred with the neighbors, there is just no denying the physical attributes of a minivan over a similarly sized SUV/crossover. The Sienna has a lower threshold, easing entry and exit for grandma, the kids, the dogs — everyone. The power sliding side doors — touchless operation here in platinum trim — offer a convenient loading portal unlike anything else, ensuring safe, secure access even in crowded parking garages.
The Sienna also boasts one of the best console designs — ever. The floating bridge layout features not only four beverage holes, two cell-phone slots and a deep covered bin at the rear (with fixed armrests), but also a huge space under the console for pocketbooks, gym bags, perhaps even a week’s worth of groceries (for one). A conventional, no-look shift lever resides up top for the CVT transmission, while a shelf spanning the width of the dash (driver’s side too) houses USB ports and a wireless phone charging berth.
Above, there is the expected touchscreen. But Toyota still employs knobs and buttons, so your selections are accomplished with one finger poke, not a disconcerting (and distracting) tap dance across the screen. Underneath, there are two banks of push-buttons for the three-zone climate system and the heated/cooled seating.
Even the doors demonstrate the thoughtful and human-friendly design, with two layers of pockets and slots for beverages and the various traveling paraphernalia that minivan travel incites.
Platinum (and Limited) trim includes sliding second row bucket seats that include pop-up Ottomans because the seats can slide back over two feet for fully relaxed riding. An overhead video screen unfolds from the ceiling, while wireless headphones let you enjoy several video options, or staring at the back of your eyelids.
The third row splits and folds flat into the floor, which otherwise is a humongous cargo bin able to swallow an incredible amount of soft luggage, hard luggage, or hard-headed in-laws. No SUV/crossover comes close to the level of cargo carrying that the Sienna possesses.
Two caveats appear here; the only two that occurred during a week where the Sienna hauled a 10-foot gas pole saw fully inside (with room to spare), a flat tractor tire, plus four-foot Peavey Mill kindling ready to be cut in the cargo hold. The second row seats are not removable and the Sienna’s interior lighting is weak. Actually, the lights are quite dim — making it hard to find most anything at floor level or deep in that cavernous cargo well.
Powering the latest Sienna is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine aided by Toyota’s hybrid battery/electric system. Peak power is 245 horsepower — a modest drop from the former V6 engine, yet fuel economy numbers are far better. EPA estimates are 35/36 for the AWD hybrid, while front-drive hybrids gain one more mile per gallon. In our hands, with two extended 130-mile highway dashes and lots of urban commuting, the Sienna returned an honest 32 mpg. At fill-up, the Sienna reports a bladder-busting 535-miles of range — no range anxiety in this business class bus.
Other hits: second row seats are heated, visibility is good from all three rows, seat comfort is also good all around, while the hybrid powertrain proved to be more than up to the task of swift, efficient highway travel as well as back-road passing requests. The cabin is quiet. The color heads-up display has selectable options. The power side mirrors dim along with the inside mirror. Perhaps best of all, the Sienna drives with the grace of a wide-track/long-wheelbase road warrior, eschewing the head-tossing and lumpy drive characteristics that SUVs force upon owners. Smooth ride, stable, and now with AWD for all season travel.
Sienna comes in seven trims now, starting at $37,470 for front-drive LE, extending to $52,930 for AWD Platinum Hybrid. Our Blueprint and Cocoa leather sample stickered for $55,325. The Sienna is built in Indiana.
Toyota must be given some credit for producing the most hybrid vehicles in the world, effectively reducing emissions and fuel consumption for millions of drivers. Dozens of lower-cost hybrids using fewer amounts of the precious materials/resources than needed to create one full EV is fiscally sound, and environmentally friendly. And smart.
Just like minivan owners.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.