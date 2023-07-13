Subaru Impreza RS

It has happened only once before, an anomaly for sure during 29-plus years of sampling a new car every week. And the second time was no more comfortable than the first, making one wonder if you are losing your marbles, or, at the very least, a small portion of your cognitive state as you scour the parking lot looking for the car that you (think) you are driving — and not finding it. Both times it has been a Subaru — a Forester many years ago, and a wet, dreary June day (wasn’t all of June wet and dreary?) recently looking for the latest Impreza, now in sportier RS trim once again.
The consolation message to oneself is that the prevalence of Subarus in shopping center parking lots, everywhere, is, well, confusing, even for Subaru owners accustomed to finding clones of their own cars whenever they shop. That’s the scenario I’m running with, as Subaru is the number two selling automotive brand in New England — ahead of Ford, Honda, Jeep and Chevrolet. Only Toyota outsells Subaru in the six New England states. Impressive data, no matter how much of your reasoning power level remains.
The 2024 Impreza is a smarter, slightly larger, more mature version of the brand’s top-selling car. It is also quieter, features more standard equipment, and rides on an updated chassis that delivers more feedback as well as enhanced driving comfort. The sixth-generation Impreza is now only available as a five-door hatchback — the sedan is dead. Only the high-performance WRX model comes with a conventional four-door body.
Our RS sample, however, returns a moniker to the lineup that departed quite some time ago. Essentially a sportier trim level, and the top-level trim now, RS Imprezas, start at $28,975, versus base level models that begin at $24,085. To confuse you just a little, the mid-level “Sport” trim starts at $26,085.
The primary variance between the three trims is the powerplant. Base and Sport come with a 152-horsepower, 2.0-liter Boxer-four engine, while the RS trim gains the 2.5-liter 182 horsepower Boxer engine used in several of the brand’s crossover wagons. Throttle response is crisp, and acceleration is more than adequate; however, fuel economy is less: 26/33 mpg against 27/34 mpg for the smaller engine. Our graphite-colored RS returned a measured 30.2 mpg, a notable gap from the car’s on-board trip report readout of 34 mpg. A larger 16-gallon fuel tank provides much greater range than before — well over 400-miles.
The RS adds a torque-vectoring component to the brand’s symmetrical AWD system. Two hours of highway driving in eyeball-watering downpours let the Impreza reinforce how much confidence AWD provides in these driving conditions, with pooling water and thunderous showers from passing trucks. Of course, good tires are essential; running on worn tires won’t help you in the rain even if you have six-wheel drive.
When the roads cleared, the Subie shined with excellent road manners and an athletic flair that never dimmed all week. The cabin is comfortable, the controls are easy to access and intuitive to use, plus the reduced noise levels are appreciated during every drive. Subaru’s Starlink info/entertainment system, with Apple/Android connectivity, is standard — and uses a huge 11.6-inch touchscreen with knobs, while the brand’s EyeSight electronic safety aids are standard on all Impreza trims. A 10-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system is exclusive to RS trim. In many ways, the Impreza’s interior is the same as our recent Crosstrek, since they share the same foundation and design parameters.
The split rear seats can be folded from the rear; once down, you get up to 56-cubic feet of flexible cargo room. There are even recesses in the rear door thresholds for a step adapter to help reach the roof bars. But the rear cargo shade confounded easy removal, plus there’s always the aggravation of what to do with the darned thing once you move it out of the way for large items.
At the end of our time together, the Impreza comes across as responsible, yet fun. Competing against the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda 3, the Impreza asserts itself with the added cargo room of the five-door design, standard AWD, plus pricing that will appeal to entry-level drivers, as well as Subaru loyalists.
It’s a formula that is working extremely well, as those elevated sales levels and crowded parking lots attest — Subarus are a New England favorite.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.