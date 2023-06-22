On the Road Review

Appearing on the heels of our recent Mazda CX-30, this week’s visitor — the new 2024 Crosstrek Sport — is almost exactly the same size externally while both compact crossovers offer two distinct powertrains. The Mazda is seeking a more upscale audience, while the Crosstrek is now Subaru’s top-selling model — achieving a level of sales success that yet eludes the Mazda.

Since you compare cars when you shop — or, you certainly should be — we will take this opportunity to share impressions about these two similar products.

Recommended for you