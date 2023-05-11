On the Road Review

Nissan Z Performance Coupe

The Nissan Z Performance Coupe.

 Photo by Tim Plouff

When the original Datsun 240Z debuted in 1969, the sporty car market was larger and each model year presented drivers with a host of new, passion-driven selections. Overall car sales were about half of what we see today — roughly eight million new vehicles each year, but a much larger percentage of vehicles were two-door coupes, muscle cars and convertibles.

Today, the ranks of vehicles that excite the senses and trigger automotive passion are swiftly shrinking. The latest Corvette — in all of its exaggerated iterations, including E-Ray, ZO6 and a pending SUV — or Ford’s latest Mustang or Dodge’s last Hellcats, are the exceptions. The handwringing is evident when you see Porsche, Aston Martin and Ferrari selling more SUV’s than sports cars.

Nissan Z under the hood

The Z's V6 engine.
Nissan Z interior

A view of the Nissan Z's interior.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

