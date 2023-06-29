For consumers undecided about which new pickup truck to buy, there are now three distinct sizes to choose from. At the top are the plethora of full-size pickup trucks from the usual suspects — Ford, GM, Stellantis, along with peripheral players Toyota and Nissan. At the bottom are emerging compact entrants like Ford’s Maverick, available with a hybrid powertrain, as well as Hyundai’s clever Santa Cruz. These models hue closer to the size of the original compact trucks that buyers might have purchased three to four decades ago, albeit with a lot more frills today.
In the middle is a rapidly expanding mid-size segment, dominated by Toyota’s Tacoma. Nissan remodeled its aging Frontier last year, seen here in top PRO-4X trim ($30,525 base price, $46,380 as reviewed), while the GM twins — Colorado and Canyon — got significant upgrades this year. Ford’s Ranger gets re-done later this fall, along with the Tacoma, while Ram is expected to release a new mid-size offering early next year. Jeep’s popular Gladiator and Honda’s Ridgeline round out the segment.
Most all of these pickups are predominantly sold as four-door crew cabs, so, consumers will decide how large the cab needs to be for their various uses, as well as the size of the pickup bed — which is the primary attribute for these vehicles. Mid-size pickups obviously have a smaller bed than their full-size brethren — in both width and length — however, reaching over the sidewalls to retrieve or load items is much easier in any mid-size truck. Our Frontier features an easy-lifting/lowering tailgate, plus LED bed lights, spray-on bedliner and moveable tie-down cleats — just like the big boys.
The Frontier packs one of the largest powertrains in the class — a 3.8-liter V6 with 310 horsepower. Running through a nine-speed automatic and a part-time four-wheel-drive transfer case, our off-road capable PRO-4X is EPA rated at 17/22 mpg (two-wheel-drive models get 2 mpg more). Our sample returned a respectable 23.5 mpg for its late spring visit, plus projected range is over 520-miles per tank of gas.
Power is ample, with a strong mid-range punch. The nine-speed is smooth in every driving scenario except hilly interstate travel while utilizing cruise control, where the transmission frequently down-shifted several gears, with abrupt lurches and notable engine roar. Clicking off cruise control greatly increased speed consistency. The Nissan also lacks an auto-mode AWD setting in its transfer case.
Despite the largest standard engine, the Frontier’s tow capacity is about 1,000 pounds less than several rivals, at 6,720 pounds. Jeep’s Gladiator, with its optional diesel engine, is king of mid-size towers, at 7,700 pounds.
Despite the gripes, the Frontier exhibits many positive attributes that were missing from the previous long-running model. The extended cab model has been retained, there are still two pickup bed sizes — five-foot and six-foot — while interior functionality has been greatly enhanced with new features and sensible improvements. New eight-inch and nine-inch center touchscreens are intuitive to operate while retaining conventional knobs for the audio system. The nav screen’s contrast is better than most, with clear distinctions for important points of interest and/or streets. The push-button start button is small — and tucked in close behind the steering wheel, which does not telescope — yet there is a heft and feel to most functions that reflect Nissan’s long-running competence in the small truck class.
Multiple USB ports, as well as a C-port, reflect modern connectivity, as does the technology package ($990) with Wi-Fi capabilities and several electronic driving aids like rear sonar, traffic sign recognition, rear braking assist plus lane departure warning. If anything, Nissan might tone down the level of assist interference — way too many buzzes, bells, beeps and blinking lights from the nanny state while driving. An off-road focused truck should not be automatically stopping from backing over tall grass.
With PRO-4X and the PRO-Package ($2,790) you get 17-inch beadlock-style sport wheels with heavy-lug tires, heated leather seating, sunroof and Fender 10-speaker stereo. Skid plates, locking rear differential plus a limited slip traction control system are complimented by Bilstein shocks for added off-road performance in all PRO-4X pickups.
If a full-size pickup feels unwieldy and is too large for your garage or to park at work, then a mid-size Frontier can be a viable option. Its ride and drive dynamics are easier to live with, but you might need to reconfigure your cargo and towing expectations — unless this is an upgrade from your crossover or sedan.
This segment will continue to see investment as the automakers are realizing high margins from these trucks. Nissan will need to keep making innovative improvements and not let a good truck get stale like the previous edition.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.