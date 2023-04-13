The Outlander PHEV is the top-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the whole world. Shocked? While Mitsubishi is a marginal brand in the United States — only four models in the lineup, with sales of 85,800 units last year, a decline of 16% from 2021 — the brand does well in Europe and many Asian markets. For greater context, Mitsubishi was the number 21-selling automotive brand in New England last year, ahead of Cadillac, Buick, Dodge, Lincoln, Infiniti, and many more brands.
Revamped last year, and sharing its basic mechanicals with Nissan’s Rogue, the Outlander stepped up its game considerably. More space, more features, better finishing, and markedly different styling have created not only a better performer, but a more visually distinct product.
Just as delivery driver Tom and I are swapping cars, a news alert on the cell phone highlights a pronouncement from Toyota’s US sales manager that they expect that the average new vehicle transaction price will increase even more this year — to over $50,000. Oh, the irony; our sample top-of-the-line Outlander Plug-in Hybrid stickers for $50,880.
It took my breath away too — a Mitsu selling for over $50,000 and it’s not some limited-edition Montero or rally car? However, after seven days together, the Outlander acquitted itself nicely. For a car buyer never having spent more than $29,000 for any of my vehicles, it is hard to get your mind around a compact crossover stretching into the 50k range.
There is content here to warrant some of the price; in fact, there is lots of content. There are big color screens — the driver’s panel is loaded with swinging needles monitoring the various hybrid components, providing the allure of a fighter pilot’s dash, plus lots of tech, numerous electronic driving aids and the latest entertainment functions from Google and Bose. Buyers might be most attracted to the massaging heated leather seating, the huge panoramic glass roof (shrouded in two-tone paint), a wide assortment of USB ports, plus subtleties like headlight washers, multiple drive modes, and the tiny but child-friendly third row seat that folds into a cargo well to provide a nice, flat load deck when unused.
Another take-away is the credible effort applied to the interior to make the price seem less, well, unusual. Yes, you get a nice 100,000-mile powertrain warranty — much more than the similar Rogue — yet the Outlander SEL’s interior textures, surfaces and overall appearance and human interaction levels are far above the customary compact crossover class. Toyota sells 10-times as many RAV4’s as this Outlander, and not one of those trim levels is as nice as this SEL.
Buyers will also embrace the Outlander’s polished on-road performance. Still driving on spring’s tortured rural roads at the time of its visit, the Mitsubishi was much more comfortable than our recent Volvo XC90, displaying none of the side-to-side head toss or suspension clopping evident in the 50% more expensive Volvo. While steering feel lacked the direct feedback that a sports sedan might possess, the Outlander never put a wheel out of place and its Super All-Wheel Control AWD system — with a hint of rear-drive bias — proved to be secure on sanded tarmac and muddy camp roads.
The meat of this model, however, is the plug-in hybrid system, which accounts for the largest jump over the base price of a front-drive Outlander, starting at $29,315. You can also get a lower trim level plug-in hybrid model, $41,190, if you don’t need all of the accoutrements of SEL trim.
To review, a regular hybrid-powered vehicle uses an electric motor and battery pack to augment the power and efficiency of a gasoline engine. The additional torque of an electric motor, which is instantly available and provides a power boost, while the ability to operate with just the battery and electric motor propelling the vehicle, improves overall efficiency.
The plug-in component adds a larger battery pack that you replenish with a Level I (household outlet) or Level II (a faster, more powerful charger using 240-volt circuitry at home or in the field) to provide electric-only vehicle operation for a specific mileage range.
The Outlander PHEV can travel up to 38-miles on its fully-charged 20.0-kWh lithium-ion drive battery. The regenerative braking system provides some boost to range, for both the hybrid battery and the drive battery, while twin electric motors assist the 2.4-liter gas engine. Much like a true electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV uses a single speed, fixed reduction gearbox instead of a conventional transmission. At times, it feels like a CVT (continuously variable transmission), with lots of whirring, whining, and humming, but when your foot goes down you get a peak output of 248 horsepower.
EPA ratings are 26 mpg for gas mode and 64 mpg for gas and electric operation.
This type of electric car will avoid range anxiety issues and help many drivers find a comfort level with the transition away from fossil fuels.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.