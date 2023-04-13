On the Road Review

The Outlander PHEV is the top-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the whole world. Shocked? While Mitsubishi is a marginal brand in the United States — only four models in the lineup, with sales of 85,800 units last year, a decline of 16% from 2021 — the brand does well in Europe and many Asian markets. For greater context, Mitsubishi was the number 21-selling automotive brand in New England last year, ahead of Cadillac, Buick, Dodge, Lincoln, Infiniti, and many more brands.

Revamped last year, and sharing its basic mechanicals with Nissan’s Rogue, the Outlander stepped up its game considerably. More space, more features, better finishing, and markedly different styling have created not only a better performer, but a more visually distinct product.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

Recommended for you