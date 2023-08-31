Sgt. Joe Friday, from the infamous TV show “Dragnet,” used to demand just the facts (ma’am) from his subjects. There’s lots to cover with this week’s muscular Mercedes, so we’ll rely on Joe’s expedited dialogue.
What is it? The GLE is the mid-size, five-passenger SUV in Mercedes’ lineup, with the GLA and GLB small SUVs below, plus the full-size GLS three-row wagon above.
How big is the GLE? Measuring 194-inches long on a lengthy 118-inch wheelbase, the GLE is similar in size to Porsche’s Cayenne, Audi’s Q7, BMW’s X5, the Genesis GV80 or Jeep’s Grand Cherokee. Towing capacity ranges from 6,000 to 7,700 pounds.
How much? Rear-drive GLE Sport models start at almost $59,000 with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine making 255 horsepower, while the AWD 4Matic starts at just over $67,000. There are no fewer than six trim levels, including two hybrid models, climaxed by our loaded, metallic red AMG63S — starting at $129,000 ($141,000 as shown). There are also two five-door, coupe-like versions of the GLE.
How many different engines? Mercedes uses five different powertrains in the GLE. Besides the base turbo four, there is a turbo 362 horsepower 3.0-liter six with or without hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, a regular V8 as well as our twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the AMG63, which is hand-built and signed by the lone craftsman, in Mercedes’ company-operated hot-rod shop. In the AMG63, the V8 makes 603 horsepower and 627 pound/feet of peak torque running through a full-time AWD driveline with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
How is fuel economy? Base models range up to 25 mpg, with a slight enhancement with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system — which aids the stop/start functionality and smoothes out overall power delivery. The AMG engine requires 93-octane fuel and is rated for 15/19 mpg.
Why pick the GLE? Descended from the original M-class, the GLE is a refined, premium-class SUV loaded with technology. The huge horizontal screen is designed into the dash — not an after-thought — and it works superbly. The displays are configurable, the nav screen is nicely detailed and the info-tainment is controlled by an intuitive mousepad on the console, or by smart buttons and slide controls on the steering wheel. There is a simple, and very sleek, one-touch shift lever on the steering column that proves not all automakers have lost their minds with, well, mindless, shifter mechanisms consuming the console real estate.
The GLE’s auto-hi-beam headlight operation is among the best ever sampled; it is smart, the beam is quick to make changes to keep your best forward lighting activated, and the beam is wide.
Seating comfort is excellent front and rear. The cargo hold is expansive. Access is also easy. There is a real spare tire under the rear floor. You will have to inflate it (pump included).
Best of all, the driving assist systems are activated by you, the driver, not the vehicle. How refreshing.
How does the GLE drive? In very sporty AMG trim, the GLE is a taut marauder, the programmable quad-exhaust pipes mellow or brash, as you ply the throttle. Riding on 23-inch wheels, the dynamic suspension compensates for broken pavement very capably, while the car is a swift cruiser with quicker steering, powerful brakes and a penchant to urge you to increase your pace.
So, you speed a lot? Trying hard not to, Seargent Friday, but those 603 horses love to run. We didn’t try, but others claim that the AMG63 is quicker than my favorite Dodge Challenger Hellcats. Shocking fun in a luxury wagon that can tow a trailer, haul kayaks and heat/cool your backside. Can I get a courtesy card in case things get, you know, a little out of hand?
No.
What else can the GLE AMG do? It has seven drive modes — comfort, sport, sport-plus, individual, race, trail and sand. Mercedes added more soft-roading capability to the latest versions, while the newest exterior makes a very bold stance on the street. Lots of other drivers stared. And they didn’t know how much it cost.
Should I buy one? Well, you might like the GLE 4Matic model. This AMG might get you in trouble around the precinct. But please don’t harass the other folks that buy them — this is a hot ride. And it’s built right here in the USA — Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Roll-Tide, right?
I’m a Georgia fan.
Figures…
We are going to entertain questions from our readers in some upcoming columns. Write to us with your queries about what’s going on in the car industry, the latest technologies, EVs, criticisms or anything else that might be worth sharing with others. Send your emails to; news@ellsworthamerican.com. Village Soup readers — you are included, too!
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.