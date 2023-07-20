On the Road Review

Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus

The Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus.

 Photo by Tim Plouff

This CX-90 three-row crossover is the largest vehicle Mazda has ever produced for the North American marketplace. It features an all-new chassis, with a rear-biased AWD system, three distinct powertrains based on a completely new in-line six-cylinder engine, as well as new driving technologies and an upscale interior design. For an automotive brand playing in the margins of the world’s second largest car market, this is a bold new product.

The CX-90 continues the re-labeling of Mazda’s crossover series, starting with the sub-compact CX-30, compact CX-50, plus a mid-size CX-70 waiting in the wings for an early 2024 debut. The CX-90 replaces the credible (but smaller than rivals) CX-9 three-row wagon, with a rendition that has no fewer than eleven trims and models stretching from the base Select, starting at $40,970, to our top Premium Plus sample, stickering for $61,920.

Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus

The Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus.
CX-90 Premium Plus interior

The CX-90 Premium Plus' interior.

