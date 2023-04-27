As one of the smaller Asian automakers still selling products in North America, Mazda plays a slightly different game than its larger rivals Toyota, Honda and Subaru. The brand is lacking any EVs, has been slow to adapt to even hybrid-power, while engineers remain committed to the Wankel-rotary engine that was previously used in the brand’s sports cars — and may yet see another comeback.
Reality has forced Mazda to collaborate with Toyota on some of these alternative-energy vehicle designs that will be mandated into the market in the coming years, but in the meantime, the two brands are sharing some engineering and design as well as assembly plants. This new compact class CX-50 is built in Huntsville, Alabama, at a new Toyota plant.
Right now, the CX-50 is being sold alongside the brand’s top-selling US product — the CX-5. A fraction longer, yet with four more inches of ride-improving wheelbase, plus a wider, roomier cabin, the CX-50 should increase brand appeal in the critical compact crossover segment. Mazda promises that a hybrid iteration is pending — perhaps with that torquey Wankel-style rotary engine.
Our Soul Red Crystal CX-50 with the optional twin-scroll-turbocharged 2.5-liter engine and Premium Plus package with AWD is the top model. You can get 256 horsepower from the turbo engine with premium fuel, or, on regular gas, a still respectable 227 horsepower — which is comparable to several hybrid-powered rivals in this segment. A conventional six-speed transmission funnels power to the selectable AWD system for excellent traction and above-average road manners.
Indeed, the CX-50 illustrates how Mazda clings to its zoom-zoom driving philosophy with a generally more responsive chassis. With many carmakers perfecting the sterile driving environment for the masses, the CX-50 offers very direct and communicative steering feel, adroit handling plus that longer wheelbase — 110 inches — that suggests some suspension tuning might have been conducted in Germany, not board-flat Iowa. For any driver who still relishes their time behind the steering wheel, the CX-50 is a capable replacement or alternative to the sporty CX-5.
Exhibiting more mature styling than many previous Mazdas, as well as the design emphasis shared with its larger CX-90 crossover sibling, the CX-50 visually has the correct proportions and stance that make it appear to be a fraction larger than some of its compact class peers. Well, it is — but not by much. The rear seat is roomier than the CX-5 and the RAV4, plus the ample space in the cargo compartment swallowed an air-starved tractor tire. Don’t ask.
The interior is well-stocked with the equipment that buyers seek: panoramic power roof, active-AWD choices, heated/ventilated front leather seats, new heads-up display design, 12-speaker premium Bose audio, wireless Apple/Android connectivity plus the usual assortment of electronic drive intrusions, of which most can be readily deactivated — for that real driver mentioned above.
The feel of the terracotta-colored cockpit, the legible instrument panel and the crisp detailing all point to a more upscale push by Mazda. The no-look shifter on the console — smart and convenient. The confounding rotary controller for the central screen — woefully silly and far too distracting for the simple, repetitive tasks with numerous acts required for basic changes.
Back in 1991, Mazda had a plan to create its own luxury automotive brand like Acura, Infiniti and Lexus from its Asian peers. A sudden downtown in the Japanese economy scrapped the dream of Amati, yet it’s hard to escape that those goals might remain in the consciousness of Mazda’s product planners.
This CX-50, in top trim, could easily slide up against compact class offerings from Acura, Infiniti and Lexus — even Volvo. With a list price of $44,170 — a big jump from the under $30,000 starting price for entry-level CX-50s — this number cements the upscale presentation. EPA fuel economy estimates for the Turbo CX-50 are 23/29/25-mpg, while the non-turbo 2.5-liter versions are 2-mpg better.
Mazda sold almost 295,000 vehicles in the US market last year, from a two-car, five crossover lineup. That beats Dodge, Lexus Audi, and a host of other mainline automakers, yet remains less than the total Toyota Camry sedans sold for the whole year.
This CX-50, along with the sub-compact CX-30 and new full-size CX-90 crossover, will help push Mazda up the sales charts. The heartbeat of the MX-5 Miata and the former Mazdaspeed hatchbacks still beats at this car-maker — a good thing for drivers who want more than a simple transportation device.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for more than 20 years.