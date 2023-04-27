On the Road Review

As one of the smaller Asian automakers still selling products in North America, Mazda plays a slightly different game than its larger rivals Toyota, Honda and Subaru. The brand is lacking any EVs, has been slow to adapt to even hybrid-power, while engineers remain committed to the Wankel-rotary engine that was previously used in the brand’s sports cars — and may yet see another comeback.

Reality has forced Mazda to collaborate with Toyota on some of these alternative-energy vehicle designs that will be mandated into the market in the coming years, but in the meantime, the two brands are sharing some engineering and design as well as assembly plants. This new compact class CX-50 is built in Huntsville, Alabama, at a new Toyota plant.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

Recommended for you