One of the larger untold stories of the last twenty years in the auto industry is the maturation and growth of the Jeep brand not only in North America but worldwide. Weathering the histrionics of ownership from first Chrysler, then Daimler, back to Chrysler and now under the expansive Stellantis umbrella of auto-brands, Jeep has become the number-seven-selling auto brand in the United States, while rising to the number-five top-selling position in New England last year, impressively beating Chevrolet, Hyundai and Nissan.
The success of the Gladiator mid-size pickup, plus the surprising sales levels of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models (outselling Ford’s big SUVs so far this year) are combined with rejuvenated Grand Cherokee sales now that computer chips are becoming less constrained. So far in 2023, the Wrangler 4Xe is the number one selling plug-in hybrid in America, while the Grand Cherokee 4Xe plug-in is the number two selling PHEV. Didn’t see that one coming from the brand famous for treading off-road.
Over the past three years, automakers have set records on profitability, while dealers have more than doubled their income — also setting records. With a strong, popular lineup of vehicles that coincide with the effort to be outdoors, it is very good to be a Jeep dealer right now.
Except that Stellantis is already constricting delivery of certain Jeep models into states that follow California’s emissions rules — like Maine. Unless you have a committed order with a dealer, some Jeep models will be hard to find at local dealerships as allocations will go to states without onerous EV mandates. Since our Compass is one of the Jeep models without either hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains, availability could become constrained.
The Compass does, however, have a much better gasoline-fueled engine than before. A new 2.0-liter turbocharged four creates 200 horsepower that runs through an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD now standard on all seven trim levels. Drivability is enhanced, with smoother highway performance, more off-roading options with Trailhawk trim plus improved fuel economy — 24-mpg city/32-mpg highway — versus the former 2.4-liter engine that lacked a turbocharger.
The Compass’ interior is personal-sized, with a snug rear seat and small-ish door openings. Dimensionally, the Compass is barely larger than the smaller Renegade inside, while approaching the larger Cherokee’s exterior measurements. It appears that the Cherokee might be going away, perhaps in lieu of a pending EV model, so Jeep is outfitting the Compass to shoulder the sales burden in the segment below Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.
And outfitting the Compass it has. Trailhawk trim adds foot-activated rear liftgate, dual-panel sunroofs, Premium Alpine audio, Class III tow package, heated and cooled leather seating, wireless charging, parallel-parking assist program, a 360-degree camera plus navigation. Some of the industry’s simplest, most user-friendly controls are evident — conventional shifter on the console, big knobs for the audio system and efficient finger-tip controls on the back of the steering wheel for the stereo (still among the best redundant audio controls). The latest U-connect 5 system features Alexa, while the ease of everyday usage cannot be discounted versus some rivals confusing complexity for innovative.
Remote start and memory seating for the driver are also part of the upper trim levels.
The latest Compass gains a more comfortable rear seat, with better lower thigh support, yet two passengers are best suited here despite seatbelts for three. From the helm, the pilot has a much more responsive throttle — the larger engine’s production is more refined, more powerful and more efficient. This motor is the base powerplant in Dodge’s new Hornet.
This brings us to the yin and the yang of our new Compass Trailhawk — a more competent “soft-roading” AWD compact-class crossover that still lags behind rivals like Chevy’s Trailblazer, Toyota’s Corolla Cross, the Kia Seltos and Niro and Subaru’s Crosstrek. The Compass, handsome with its Jeep styling and capable interior controls, needs a hybrid trim, a 4Xe package in Jeep speak, in order to justify its higher prices and remain relatable against some tough competition.
Our fully outfitted Trailhawk — $35,745 to start, a whopping $46,720 as shown — isn’t enough Jeep to warrant that level of pricing, nor is it enough of a thrifty sub-compact crossover to recoup pricing that undercuts its portfolio against larger compact class crossovers like a Honda CR-V hybrid, Hyundai Tucson or Kia Sportage.
The Jeep brand’s cachet has value. For buyers who want a slice of that cache, an entry level Compass Sport, $29,995, is more practical.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.