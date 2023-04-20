Last year, Hyundai’s battery electric Ioniq 5 Crossover took the industry by storm. It was tapped as the North American Car of the Year. It made every enthusiast magazine’s best list. We even picked it here as the most important of “My Favorite Cars of 2022.”
So now we get another bite of this apple. Our AWD, dual-electric motor Ioniq 5 boasts 320 peak horsepower from its DC fast-charging 77.4 kW lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It remains quick, sure-footed, quiet, roomy and significantly ahead of several rivals that garner more media attention.
You get a clever sliding center console — which has a flat floor ahead of the console, and behind it as well, which makes the cabin very expansive — while a plethora of creature features like panoramic moonroof, twin 12.3-inch screens providing information and entertainment, plus premium audio. Smart Cruise, blind-spot cameras, surround view, remote parking assist, front and rear parking sensors, color heads-up display plus BlueLink connectivity highlight Hyundai’s extensive driver assist capabilities.
A heated and cooled memory seat for the driver, rear sunshades for passengers as well as the auto-retracting door handles all provide functionality. Add a 100,000-mile powertrain warranty and the Ioniq 5 is just like several other benchmark Hyundai introductions — performance, comfort and value in a tidy, stylish package.
Plus, the Ioniq 5 wows you every time you drive it. Punchy power. Spacious accommodations. Great grip. The single speed direct-drive reduction gear also means one-pedal operation for 98% of your driving.
EPA estimates for economy are 98-mpgE, or 110 miles per gallon equivalent in the city, 87 mpg on the highway. All for $55,920.
Picking up the Ioniq 5 in West Gardiner at the last Level III charging station this far north also demonstrates the caveat essential to considering the Hyundai, it’s equally impressive Kia or Genesis siblings, or any other BEV crossover: Range, how much you have at your selected pace and how fast can you replenish your spent fuel, and most importantly — where. These questions must be addressed as owning a battery electric vehicle is far different from a gas-powered car where you have unlimited re-fueling options and this issue never crosses your mind.
First, it was a 32-degree day when I retrieved the Ioniq 5 from Tommy. He had already stopped once on his drive up that morning to re-charge in Kennebunk so he would be assured of reaching our rendezvous point. DC fast charging is important for highway trips, however, repeated use of these high-speed chargers (10-90% fuel in less than an hour) will weaken your BEV’s battery over time.
Running the heater, which is kind of important on a brisk 32-degree highway trip, also robs some range, but this is tempered by your selected cruising speed. At rural road speeds of 45-55 mph, the Ioniq 5 easily registered as high as 3.5-miles per kW spent — which is very good. At highway speeds of 75-80 mph, this efficiency markedly drops to 2.5 miles per kW.
After “topping off the tank,” I point the Hyundai north with 93% of battery range (204 miles) for the 115-mile ride home. This was deemed essential to avert the dreaded range anxiety (and to savor some heat), but also to leave some meaningful driving range left once at home. Because home features only 110/120-volt household charging — your conventional outlet. Two and a half days plugged in — no driving — restored the battery to 100%.
If you owned a battery electric vehicle, you would need to have a Level II charger for home, charging overnight to restore full range. Charging in the field, away from home, on Level I chargers — most of the chargers in this area — is a complete waste of time and money. We have ordered a 40-amp Grizzl-E Level II charger, $400 at Amazon, for our purposes. Installation on a separate 100-amp panel in the garage will be revealed as soon as complete.
The Ioniq 5 is impressive, in all aspects. Unfortunately, the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act do not apply to foreign-built EVs (not yet anyways), so buyers will need to add up the virtues of the Ioniq 5 before discounting the inherent value against some rivals. With the recent announcement of the Kia EV9 full-size crossover, it is clear that Hyundai Motor Group is not done shocking the industry. Expect a similar Hyundai model soon.
With financial pressures shuttering some EV start-up companies already, and battery material sourcing still a speed bump for the industry, consumers should expect more shake-ups in this fledgling sector. Count on Hyundai to be a significant player with both hybrids and battery electric vehicles.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.