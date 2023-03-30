The fourth-generation Honda Pilot is now for sale with a bolder face, larger dimensions and a new off-road capable TrailSport model. After getting shellacked in the marketplace for two solid years due to parts restrictions, computer-chip snafus and an overall shortage of sellable vehicles, Honda seems poised to make significant gains this year.
The interior is updated, the chassis has more width (greater stability) and prices are up — of course. Yet, Honda has brought back a basic eight-passenger LX-trimmed edition, starting at $37,295 which will please shoppers who want the more muscular look of the new Pilot, while embracing its minivan-like functional interior.
Which has been, and continues to be, one of the selling virtues for the newest Pilot. With a configurable second row bench — you can remove the center section if necessary, or order second-row bucket seats — the Pilot’s spacious interior is evident no matter where you sit. Cargo room is plentiful too, while our TrailSport model even features a full-size spare tire under the flat rear cargo floor. Cupholders abound, plus the smart console layout (wireless charging, roomy pockets) is complimented by a dash shelf that works well.
Numerous buttons populate the dash for commonly performed functions, controls are easy to access and the screens assist, not confound. The larger touchscreen in upper trims however looks a little too much like a last-minute add-on affixed to the otherwise clever dash layout. Let’s just say other automakers better integrate this panel.
Big sunroofs overhead, easy access all around and good sightlines complete the driver’s first impressions.
Under the hood, the 3.5-liter V6 gains five horsepower, up to 285, while the previous nine-speed automatic gets the boot in favor of a smoother shifting 10-speed automatic transmission. TrailSport editions get a one-inch chassis lift for greater ground clearance, front skid plates, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, a hill descent control button, plus a re-vamping of the AWD system so that more torque can be sent to the rear wheels, which is helpful off-roading — or soft-roading in this case. In this Pilot, the tires provided good feel and grip on muddy, sandy, spring roads, while the TrailSport was easily one of the quietest Honda’s ever sampled. Good choice Honda to add some sound insulation.
The first day’s use included a very windy trip from Brunswick to Ellsworth on the superslab. The battle to keep the Pilot between the lines was not helped by the intrusive Lane Keeping Assist system, which quickly got deactivated; no use fighting with a computer trying to help you drive in that wind. The 10-speed transmission also shifted a lot trying to maintain momentum over small grades with cruise control activated, however, the shifts were unobtrusive. Fuel economy was an actual 17.8 mpg, about the same as the Pilot’s predicted EPA city rating of 18 mpg. Highway rating is 23 mpg for AWD models, which apparently is best realized with speeds averaging 60 mph, while front drive Pilots are EPA rated at 19/27 mpg.
The three-row crossover class is second only to the hot-selling compact crossover segment with buyers who no longer look at cars like they did ten years ago. The redesigned Pilot’s chassis stood out; it was much more compliant over all surfaces than our recent Volvo XC90, exhibiting comfort and control that approaches the top rivals in this class. The cabin is very user friendly, very common-sense practical, while the new stance gives the Pilot a larger visual presence despite its overall measurements are almost exactly the same as the Ford Explorer and only fractionally larger than the acclaimed Kia Telluride.
Content includes heated leather seating and steering wheel, USB audio interface, tri-zone climate, one-touch movable second row seats, remote start, power liftgate plus Honda’s extensive Sensing driving aids.
Honda has always been a paragon of packaging efficiency. With the quieter, wider cabin this Pilot’s portfolio suggests that Honda recognized the gap between the previous edition and the new rivals from South Korea. There is no hybrid model, like Toyota’s top-selling Highlander, yet this Pilot closes the gap with its immediate competitors.
Not to beat a dead horse, but following in the footsteps of the Volvo, the Pilot was roomier, more comfortable to use, had a much more user-friendly control panel, plus it rode better over broken surfaces, which if you have recently driven over Ellsworth’s High Street interpretation of the streets of Beirut, a driver can soon love to appreciate. And, the Honda TrailSport, listing for $50,150, cost $27,000 less than the Volvo. That’s a value gap that Mainer’s can certainly embrace.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for more than 20 years.