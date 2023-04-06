Maine Maple Weekend is not only a chance to experience all the possibilities of great foods prepared with maple sap, but (usually) a signal that spring’s warmer weather is just around the corner. With a spring snowstorm in the forecast for late in the day, we recently set out to take in several foodie experiences in Honda’s latest CR-V Hybrid.
For 2023, the perennially top-selling CR-V gets a facelift, slightly larger proportions, a revised construction process to stiffen the body plus a modest boost in power from the 2.0-liter gas engine and electric motor powertrain. Prices are also increased; $39,845 for our top Sport Touring edition in handsome Canyon River Blue, while Honda is also bringing back basic LX trim for front drive CR-V fans on a budget, only $29,705. At this point, there is no plug-in hybrid model, as several rivals offer.
Loading the flat rear load deck with coolers, coats and road-food, we headed out to Palmyra’s Eureka Farms first thing Saturday morning. Expecting a crowd, we weren’t disappointed as we were not alone seeking fun, fancy foods and multiple variations of maple-flavored products. We were, however, surprised to see four buses shuttling patrons up the ¾ mile muddy pot-holed road to Eureka — which proved to be conveniently thoughtful.
With several crafters and other food vendors, the Eureka Farms folks put on a great event, with tons of smiling faces catering to the expanding crowd. We exercised the credit card and exited with not only maple donuts and syrup, but Kathy’s much sought after Jacob’s Cattle Beans.
The free-flowing discussion in the Honda with our traveling companions, the Smiths from East Blue Hill, revealed comments about rear seat comfort and road noise — a perpetual Honda comment. And, apparently despite efforts to make the CR-V quieter at road speeds, unsuccessful. An uninsulated cargo well under the flimsy load deck — with no spare tire or space for one — was deemed the culprit.
Winding through rural Pittsfield, Burnham and Unity, we next visited Beaver Hill Plantation in Freedom. Hay rides for the kids and a sizeable crowd just below the triple wind towers also produced delicious maple cupcakes (should have bought LOTS more) as well as Maple Cinnamon Raisin bread — which also proved worth the drive. After lunch atop Sibley Hill admiring the distant mountains of Carrabassett Valley, with the hybrid system keeping us warm with no gas engine, we pressed on to stop number three.
Honda will feature a Sport Hybrid with FWD for $33,695, while our Sport Touring Hybrid will be the CR-V’s top edition. Heated front leather seats (memory for the driver), a heated steering wheel, Bose stereo, navigation, remote starting, power liftgate, 19-inch black alloy wheels plus an assortment of Honda Sensing safety gear is included with the Sport Touring model, as well as a single panel sunroof and a conventional console shift lever for the CVT automatic transmission. Ride dynamics were very good for our day of rural exploring.
One of two electric motors produces small power for the rear of the CR-V for AWD. It is not locking, nor is it selectable, like some rivals. While using existing systems for the CR-V hybrid, Honda kept them simple — but also less powerful than other hybrid competitors.
From Freedom, it was on to Doom Farm Distillery in Pittston. Meeting one of the Chadwick siblings that operate this maple-inspired distillery was rewarding as I had long, long ago worked with Larry’s dad. Here, the “parking attendant” ushering cars up the narrow drive noticed our California plates and quickly quipped about “a long way to drive for maple liquor!” We assured him the car might say “out-of-stater” yet we were indeed Mainers — all of our lives so far.
All day long, the CR-V fit into every one of the visits, snuggling up against other Hondas, Subarus, Toyotas and lots of pickup trucks. Far and away the top-selling Honda in America, the CR-V’s latest edition showed the influence of change, yet, some shortcomings against rivals were also revealed.
Leaving Pittston, we ambled through Head Tide in Alan, past Cowshit Corner in Newcastle, and on to Thomaston for my last surprise stop for the group— Station 118 BBQ. A remodeled gas station, this hopping BBQ joint was the perfect way to end our maple sweets and maple liquor exploits.
Our 200-mile-plus rural route returned 34.4-mpg from the Honda Hybrid’s 204 horsepower powertrain — slightly less than the EPA estimates of 40 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined. The previous tank, 80% highway driving, delivered 29.8-mpg. Our sample CR-V had less than 2,000 miles on the clock.
Better looking, with more space, but also pricier, the new CR-V will keep the Honda loyalists happy.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for more than 20 years.