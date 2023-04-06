On the Road Review

Maine Maple Weekend is not only a chance to experience all the possibilities of great foods prepared with maple sap, but (usually) a signal that spring’s warmer weather is just around the corner. With a spring snowstorm in the forecast for late in the day, we recently set out to take in several foodie experiences in Honda’s latest CR-V Hybrid.

For 2023, the perennially top-selling CR-V gets a facelift, slightly larger proportions, a revised construction process to stiffen the body plus a modest boost in power from the 2.0-liter gas engine and electric motor powertrain. Prices are also increased; $39,845 for our top Sport Touring edition in handsome Canyon River Blue, while Honda is also bringing back basic LX trim for front drive CR-V fans on a budget, only $29,705. At this point, there is no plug-in hybrid model, as several rivals offer.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

