Genesis G90 3.5 Turbo

Consumers are starting to wake up to the notion that Hyundai now has a luxury car division. While the Genesis label has been on some Hyundai vehicles since 2009, Genesis has been a stand-alone brand for more than five years. And the products are fabulous.
Like Toyota’s Lexus debut in 1989, the Genesis luxury lineup is full of benchmark products covering both conventional gasoline-powered vehicles as well as innovative EVs. This week, we have the all-new G90 full-size sedan — the flagship car from Genesis.
First, the styling is unmistakably premium, with distinctive LED bar lamps front and rear, along with minimal cut lines in the svelte body. Sleek, yet muscular looking, the G90’s door handles automatically retract upon locking or driving, leaving a flush door panel. The multi-spoke 21-inch wheels, the slippery shape and the taut proportions suggest much wind tunnel tuning.
More than one admirer asked if the car was a Bentley. Honestly, it is exactly the look the Euro-bred designers that Genesis lured away from BMW, Audi and others wanted to create. Alluringly sexy, yet a sensible value against the upper-crust rivals it must compete against.
Riding atop a lengthy 125-inch wheelbase, the G90 delivers a velvety ride. Road manners isolate all occupants from the realities of tortured tarmac, while the hushed cabin (electric car levels of solitude) enhances the sense of luxury. The person manning the helm — whether they be the well-heeled owner or the person hired by the same — will find the full-time AWD-equipped chassis more than capable of satisfying both ride and driving expectations, no matter what the pace.
Ah, the pace. At 50 mph, the Genesis’ tachometer is barely above idle speed, while an 80-mph cruise produces only 1,800 rpm on the tach — far below most other vehicles on the road today. This car just loafs along in utter serenity — right up to the point when you mash the go-pedal and the G90 acts like an EV; quickly, softly and smartly flying down the road. Official testing by others reveals that the big sedan (5,156 pounds) marches from zero to 60 mph in five seconds. Impressive.
Credit the new aluminum 3.5-liter V6 engine. In base model G90’s, ($90,100) it creates 375 horsepower, while Ultimate models like our sample, ($99,795) add an electric supercharger to the twin-turbo V6 that produces a buttery-smooth 409 horsepower through the wonderful 8-speed automatic. With an assist from a 48-volt electric motor setup, the G90 is also considered a mild-hybrid. Most buyers won’t miss the previous 5.0-liter V8.
EPA mileage estimates are 17/24 for the high-output motor, one mpg less than the base powerplant. We saw a continuous 25+ mpg during the Genesis’ early summer visit.
As impressive as the Genesis’ performance and styling are, the interior holds even more surprises.
It starts with the power doors, providing assist or complete closing action — like a Rolls Royce. The heated, cooled and massaging leather seats are your next clue that Genesis isn’t pretending — front and rear. Plus the rear bucket seats recline — just like the front seats. And they have their own console with climate controls and electric ports. Plus, access to the 1,700 watt, 23 speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, with speakers in the headrests — like Mercedes.
Unlike its rivals, the Genesis offers a “mood curator,” the combination of driver-selectable scents, sounds, lighting and massage activity to, well, set the mood. The on-board fragrance diffuser uses an anti-microbial sanitation process to help “cleanse” the air inside. With dual sunroofs and rear window sunshades, the Genesis creates the ultimate relaxed traveling atmosphere.
The usual plethora of electronic driving aids exist, including lane-watch cameras, 360-degree surround view, plus optional rear steering assist and air-ride suspension. You can even make your smartphone your key or activate “chauffer mode” for limits on the car’s operations.
Cadillac and Lincoln don’t make cars like this anymore — they have shifted to luxury crossovers and big SUVs. Genesis will get there too, as its SUV lineup grows each month. A three-row GV90 crossover debuts soon, joining three other mid-size and compact class offerings including the GV60 EV, while there are strong hints that Genesis will also have an electric convertible — the GT90 — by this time next year.
The biggest rivals for the G90 are the Mercedes S-class, BMW’s 7-series, and Audi’s A8. By undercutting each on price, while offering more content and equal parts luxury, the Genesis is clearly drawing a line in the sand. Premium sedan buyers that don’t consider the G90 are making a big mistake.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.