On the Road Review

After invoking the infamous Dodge brothers (Horace and John) as their performance mentors in their marketing schemes for most of the past decade, what will the Stellantis brand do after the apparent (pending) demise of its legendary Hellcat performance vehicles?

Well, it seems that Horace and John are still prowling the halls at Dodge, as this compact-class crossover — the brand’s first — jumps to the front of the segment with a snarling, adolescent attitude that should make fans of the brand grin and chuckle to themselves.

Dodge Hornet

The Dodge Hornet.
Dodge Hornet

The Dodge Hornet.
Dodge Hornet interior

The Hornet's interior.

