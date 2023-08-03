On the Road Review

Most of the time, each week’s new review vehicle is a complete surprise, like a child’s Christmas morning every seven days, one shiny new gift replacing another shiny gift. Occasionally, a slice of info or a glance at the inventory sheet status for New England’s Press Fleet gets revealed/leaked/paid for, and then the requests start — usually outright begging or pleading actually. Such was the case for this week’s BMW, the latest M2 sports coupe — a certifiable German muscle car.

The lust for the M2’s visit was shaped by the first M2 that appeared almost seven years ago. That Long Beach Blue coupe — with its energetic turbo-six engine, 6-speed manual gearbox, and taut handling cemented the idea that Germany really can build two-door muscle cars that challenge their American counterparts named Mustang, Camaro and Challenger. That sample M2 left long-lasting impressions of an Ultimate Driving Machine.

