Most of the time, each week’s new review vehicle is a complete surprise, like a child’s Christmas morning every seven days, one shiny new gift replacing another shiny gift. Occasionally, a slice of info or a glance at the inventory sheet status for New England’s Press Fleet gets revealed/leaked/paid for, and then the requests start — usually outright begging or pleading actually. Such was the case for this week’s BMW, the latest M2 sports coupe — a certifiable German muscle car.
The lust for the M2’s visit was shaped by the first M2 that appeared almost seven years ago. That Long Beach Blue coupe — with its energetic turbo-six engine, 6-speed manual gearbox, and taut handling cemented the idea that Germany really can build two-door muscle cars that challenge their American counterparts named Mustang, Camaro and Challenger. That sample M2 left long-lasting impressions of an Ultimate Driving Machine.
The latest M2, now with 453-turbocharged horsepower from its 3.0-liter in-line six cylinder engine, backed by an 8-speed automatic transmission, is a tougher, meaner, more focused sports car than before. Quicker, faster, and sharper in every dimension of its performance — from outright acceleration or lateral grip, the newest M2 is a serious driving machine. The image of a track-focused speedster with license plates entered the consciousness several times during the car’s summer visit.
That impression is first rendered as you maneuver over the tall thigh bolsters on the rigidly supported sports seats to enter the M2. Big grab handles next to each leg, large torso bolsters, plus a deeply recessed center section coddle your body, but also provide the perfect seating position for the car’s operation. The hard, bulging center section between your thighs was not a favorite for the navigator’s slight body, but one can see how this might work if you adapted five-point harnesses for the daily commute.
Analog controls have been dispatched, as the BMW’s info arena is an entirely digital affair with a selectable driver information panel plus a wide, configurable curved dash center screen that houses more apps than a car driver should be forced to manipulate. If anything, this conversion to a high-tech overlord of electronic driving aids, traction programs, and chassis adjustments removes some of the soul of actually operating the M2; at times, the computers are doing the driving and the tactile experience and tingling nerve endings have been displaced by a computer chip that over-rides your intentions. This may make for enhanced track performance — as well as save you from spinning into the weeds — however, it also robs the driver of the engagement of executing the steps needed to exact precise performance from such a well-oiled machine.
While the original M2 was taut yet supple, the current rendition doubles down on the formula — albeit with more emphasis on outright grip from the massive Michelin’s. A twitch of the thick-rimmed steering wheel will instantly put you into the next lane or initiate a lurid power-slide — if that’s what you want. The traction control system has 10-levels of engagement, while the 15-inch diameter front discs are clamped by 6-piston calipers. As mentioned, a serious car with precise responses.
The subtle sounds from the programmable exhaust are nothing like the exaggerated exultations emanating from a Mustang or Camaro, yet the M2 can run just as hard, if not harder, with an authoritative burst that will alarm the uninitiated. Surprisingly, the BMW offers more standard gear than these American-based pony cars, (items like an outstanding Heads-up Display with road updates, dozens of the afore-mentioned entertainment and performance apps, plus the special sport seats) with the M2 closer in price than imagined against top models from Chevy, Ford and Dodge; starting price is $63,195.
Oddities included a convoluted shifter pattern that defies all norms; the stereo comes on when you open the doors (something some cars can’t accomplish until two miles down the road); and the lane-keeping assist must be de-activated on every start-up — and it’s buried deep in the menus.
The M2 perfectly illustrates how good the German driver is — and the roads they get to drive on. Like Audi S4s, Mercedes AMGs, and anything labeled Porsche, the M2 is designed for a much swifter pace — an autobahn pace of triple-digit speed continuous driving, while American’s drive flaccid crossovers and heavy-duty pickup trucks on roads with speed limits established in the 1950s. Perhaps that’s why the M2 is bestowed with so many driving assists — nanny aids for American drivers fighting with their oversized beverages.
The M2 is a stellar performer, the Ultimate Driving Machine personified for an evolving, digitized driver. Let the debate start on whether the original M2 might prove to be more exciting and engaging to savor.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.