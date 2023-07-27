Last month, Judge Douglas Ginsburg gave many folks on the coast of Maine the good news they had been waiting to hear for years. For now, information from a biology-based opinion from the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) about the impact of Maine’s lobstering industry on the endangered North Atlantic right whale population has been vacated by Ginsburg’s ruling.
The ruling could not have come at a better time.
The biology-based opinion from the NMFS was followed by a series of new rules for Maine’s lobstering industry that would have required (and may still) that our lobstermen and women use ropes with built-in weak points, add even more traps per line and, perhaps most impactful, a ban of fixed buoy lines in a massive 950-square-mile area in the choicest of waters in the Gulf of Maine from October until January, which is historically an incredibly profitable time for our lobster industry.
If these rules weren’t burdensome enough, the NMFS had indicated that this would only be the first phase, and that future phases could include even more burdensome restrictions such as ropeless traps, which would be an incredibly expensive shift in the cost of lobstering, not to mention the technology for which isn’t even widely available at this time.
Surely the NMFS had good reasoning to start imposing these new rules and regulations on the Maine lobstering industry, right?
Well, not exactly.
The biology-based opinion from the NMFS determined new rules and regulations were needed in an effort to save the North Atlantic right whales from extinction. The whales have been on the endangered species list since it was first developed in 1970, but the population had rebounded from about 300 whales worldwide in 2000 to almost 500 whales by 2010.
Since then, the right whale population has dropped to around 350, and environmentalists have placed the blame on commercial fishermen, with Maine lobstering men and women finding themselves taking most of the blame. This culminated last year in the Monterey Bay Aquarium placing our fishery on a “red list” which recommends consumers avoid eating Maine lobster due to the threat our industry poses to the North Atlantic right whale. According to their published response to Maine’s congressional delegation requesting our fishery be removed from their list, the Aquarium defended their decision by claiming they “reviewed all publicly available data, including the latest government stock assessments, peer-reviewed science, and all state and federal management measures.”
Statements like this leave me scratching my head. You might ask, just how many whales get tangled in Maine lobstering gear?
Since 2004, that answer has been zero.
There is no definitive record of a North Atlantic right whale dying from becoming entangled with Maine lobster fishing gear since 2004. You might recall the push in the mid-2000s for Maine’s lobstermen to switch from using floating rope, which was more likely to entangle right whales, to using sinking rope which was thought to be whale safe at the time.
This resulted in colorful rope mats showing up on the entryways of cute cottages dotting the coastline, but one might argue that it has also resulted in fewer (or zero) whale entanglements from lobster fishing gear set by Maine lobstermen that have resulted in the death of a right whale. Available data would suggest as much.
Since they have done their own due diligence in making changes to their practices, it is unfair for the NMFS, environmental groups, and conservation groups to place all the blame for the decline in North Atlantic right whales on Maine’s lobster industry.
Thankfully, Judge Ginsburg agreed that the NMFS had overstepped its boundaries. In his decision, he noted that the Endangered Species Act had been amended by Congress to avoid scenarios in which commercial activity would be shut down without substantial data available to conclude that said commercial activity was in fact the most likely cause of the demise of an endangered species.
The data that the NMFS used for their biology-based opinion simply does not meet a strong enough standard to shut down the Maine lobstering industry, which the new proposed rules from the NMFS rules would effectively do. We may see new rules placed on lobster men and women in Maine, which may be cumbersome, and expensive, but we won’t see a shut down.
As for the North Atlantic right whales, something is happening that is injuring their population.
Until recently, the data out of Canada showed that Canadian lobstering men and women, and crabbers, were far more damaging to the North Atlantic right whale population than those fishing in the United States, but the Canadians have also been making adjustments to their fishing practices that have resulted in much reduced entanglements and deaths. The Lobster Council of Canada points out the fact that there are many whale deaths caused by ship strikes from tanker ships, and there are entanglements with ropes that are not a part of any fishing industry at all. There is also the issue of rising temperatures in the Gulf of Maine, and that the right whales are being forced into territory that may be new to them.
In any event, moving forward, the federal government should respect the fact that our local lobsterers have made sacrifices that show they are willing to do their part to bring the best lobster in the world to the rest of the world while doing the least amount of damage to our environment as possible.
Jake Newcomb lives in Westbrook with his wife Sarah and their dog Winny. He grew up in Knox County and previously taught government and history at Medomak Valley High School. He holds a graduate degree in political science and teaches economics and financial literacy, in addition to coaching a variety of teams and sports, at Bonny Eagle High School.