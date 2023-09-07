Rationally Right

When I was first asked to write a conservative political column for The Courier-Gazette, I had to pause. I explained to the inquiring editor, Christine Simmonds, that I wasn’t much of a conservative anymore. Republicans didn’t like my politics.

I attended high school and college with Christine, and she recalled I was at one time the president of the College Republicans at the University of Maine in Farmington. I quickly qualified that by reminding her I was also the president of the Medomak Valley Education Association, and I take pride in my moderate political views.

