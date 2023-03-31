Poetry / Talk

April is National Poetry Month. But poetry has to share this designation with a host of other “National X Months,” including “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” “Fresh Florida Tomato Month,” “National Canine Fitness Month,” “National Soft Pretzel Month,” and 51 others. Among them, perhaps appropriately, “National Humor Month.” So, we poets have a lot of collaborating to do to keep our heads above water.

That’s the way it is with poetry. It’s not exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Or piece of celery — and, yes, it’s also “National Celery Month.” But I digress. But what is poetry anyway? And why should we care about it? Well, if the “we” is poets, this seems an act of self-preservation. We poets don’t mind sharing our month with others, as long as we’re not lost in the crowd. But then, poetry is often if not lost then surely neglected, given the press of more flashy entertainments.

