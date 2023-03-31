April is National Poetry Month. But poetry has to share this designation with a host of other “National X Months,” including “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” “Fresh Florida Tomato Month,” “National Canine Fitness Month,” “National Soft Pretzel Month,” and 51 others. Among them, perhaps appropriately, “National Humor Month.” So, we poets have a lot of collaborating to do to keep our heads above water.
That’s the way it is with poetry. It’s not exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Or piece of celery — and, yes, it’s also “National Celery Month.” But I digress. But what is poetry anyway? And why should we care about it? Well, if the “we” is poets, this seems an act of self-preservation. We poets don’t mind sharing our month with others, as long as we’re not lost in the crowd. But then, poetry is often if not lost then surely neglected, given the press of more flashy entertainments.
The Nobel Prize-winning Polish poet, Wisława Szymborska, put it this way in a poem entitled “Some People Like Poetry”:
Some people—
that means not everyone.
Not even most of them, only a few.
Not counting school, where you have to,
and poets themselves,
you might end up with something like two per thousand. . .
So, if you’ve read this far, congratulations: you’re one of those rare species who actually reads poetry. Perhaps you also like celery or fresh tomatoes. And concern yourself with the dangers posed by distracted drivers. All of which might come to figure in my next poem; who knows?
Szymboska ends her poem with what sounds like an evasion, but it is a kind of disclaimer that reveals something essential about poems:
Poetry—
but what is poetry anyway?
More than one rickety answer
has tumbled since that question first was raised.
But I just keep on not knowing, and I cling to that
like a redemptive handrail.
You see, poems—unlike celery or tomatoes—are ways of communicating. They tease us into seeing something we’ve looked at but never noticed. They hold us, like “a redemptive handrail,” opening us to startlements when we find ourselves rattled free of our premature certainties. They heed Emily Dickinson’s admonition to “tell all the truth but tell it slant,” because “direct-telling” rarely moves us in our depths. As we know from the theater of politics.
Robert Frost suggested that a poem “begins in delight and ends in wisdom.” Sometimes, anyway. And in this, poems are unlike celery or soft pretzels which generally begin with the hard work of gardening before they find themselves wedged between our teeth and then passed on down the hidden path of digestion. Which is also, if one allows metaphor its magic, an apt description of a poem’s quiet work within us: planting seeds. . .bearing fruit. . .offering nutrition.
What poems can’t do, as Frost noted, is to pronounce “a great clarification, as sects and cults are founded on.” Rather, they offer us something he described as “a momentary stay against confusion.” Such “moments” are more needed in our day than ever, against the bullhorns of derision and the megaphones of division.
We need poems to slow us down against the frantic pace of 24/7 communication and remind us that we are creatures whose best instincts are shaped by imagination and compassion.
What does poetry do? The German-Jewish poet Hilde Domin put it, memorably, this way: “Poetry is alike a great pealing of bells: so that everyone takes notice. So that each one who does so listens for that which serves no purpose and would be falsified through compromise. . .In truth, there is no poem that is ‘against’ that is not also at the same time and to a greater extent ‘for’ as an appeal for helpers in order to overcome, together, something unlivable. And therein lies the catharsis: in an ultimate faith in humanity, without which there could be no poetry.”
We need poems as much as dogs need “canine fitness.” And perhaps more than we need soft pretzels or tomatoes. Of course, we also need humor, especially in times like ours. But without that pathway that “begins in delight and ends in wisdom,” we easily fall into trouble, whether or not we heed the importance of “distracted driving awareness.” And while many of us are allergic to “great clarifications,” particularly those inflicted on us by others, we do well to pause to take in “a momentary stay against confusion,” perhaps one that comes to us, like a poem, when it whispers hints of wisdom in our direction.
Mark S. Burrows, poet and translator, is the co-founder with Meg Weston of the Camden Festival of Poetry which will take place on May 20, 2023 (www.thepoetscorner.org/festival). When not walking with his energetic springer spaniel, or gardening — in season — he lives and writes in Camden. The citation from Hilde Domin is from the “Introduction” to “The Wandering Radiance: Selected Poems by Hilde Domin,” translated by Mark S. Burrows (April, 2023).