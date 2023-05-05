Ecopoetry is a kind of nature poetry. Yes, but what isn’t nature? After all, ecology’s emphasis on interconnected systems and interrelated processes begs the question of where one “thing” starts and another ends, if it ever does.
Our concepts about nature are both culturally and historically relative and values are reflected in our literary conventions and even our concepts of literacy itself. Alone and together, we all navigate an accretion of inherited notions about nature and humanity’s place in it.
There’s the Greco-Roman notion of pastoral offering a retreat to the rural “good old days” idealized as more wholesome, simpler, and happier.
There’s the early medieval adversarial vision of nature as sinful, imperfect and to be feared, something to conquer or be conquered by.
There’s the late medieval shift to seeing natural philosophy, the Book of Nature, as a handmaiden to theology, a way to read humanity, Creation, and God.
There’s the Romantic revival of ideas that wildness offered aesthetic and moral virtues; to find the nature of the individual, find the individual in nature.
There’s the contemporary we’re the problem looking for a solution.
Our time is unlike any other. We have identified it as a distinct geologic age and given it our name – Anthropocene. The growing list is overwhelming; no terrestrial frontiers left unexplored, the reshaping of entire landscapes and so the loss of wild spaces, desertification, pollution, overpopulation, species extinction, climate crisis and its complex of symptoms including global warming, extreme weather events, wildfires, melting ice, and rising sea levels.
Every one of these poses health risks for individuals of our species (that’s you and me), and social challenges for our cultures. Accompanying this are feelings of guilt for what generations have lost, grief for what we have lost, and anxiety for what is to come. There is also more wonder. Science has helped us develop an unprecedented awareness and understanding of the natural world, and the rate of accruing this information continues to accelerate. The seismic shifts in thinking about the relationships between nature and humanity continue to accelerate and intensify. It’s a deluge that’s hard to come to terms with, much less keep up with.
For the writer and the reader, ecopoetry can be many things simultaneously; a way of being more conscious of and connected to our direct experiences lived through all of our senses; a way of reconsidering our inherited collective thinking and reshaping our personal thoughts; a way of expressing our deepest feelings, often not otherwise brought to light; a way of coming to terms with who and where (in what) we are.
One of my poems, “The Department of the Interior,” begins with an epigram from the government website.
“The Bureau of Indian Affairs, also known as Indian Affairs,
is a United States federal agency within the Department of the Interior.”
If managing land was managing people.
If managing people was managing land.
If one was seen as the other and the other as one.
Our bodies are in our land and our land is in our bodies.
Where am i from of ?
WhoWhat place am i?
Un dis re cover,
space is so wide and deep
who and where we are
become indistinguishable.
(first published in Tiger Moth Review)
There are many kinds of ecopoetry and so many ways of entering into and continuing on through it. Ecopoetry is part nature poetry (with anti-anthropocentric values), part environmental poetry (social and political activism), and part ecological poetry (a reframing of the self as part of larger processes and systems). Nature poetry isn’t what it used to be, and neither is ecopoetry. It is like — you might even say, it is a part of — the Earth, a dynamic, constantly evolving system. As poet Edward Hirsch writes, “We are not yet done imagining the earth and envisioning the natural world.” Within a variety of practices, self-reflexivity may be the unifying hallmark.
Poet Antonio Machado wrote, “Traveler, there is no road, / you make your own path as you walk.” Reading and writing ecopoetry offers a way of finding our way. When we read another person’s ecopoetry, we remember that we are not alone and that others have made roads that we too may walk, however briefly, as we make our own.
John Paul Caponigro is an internationally collected visual artist and published author. He leads unique adventures in the wildest places on earth to help participants creatively make deeper connections with nature and themselves. He will be reading his poetry and leading a workshop on “ecopoetry” at the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 20. View his TEDx and Google talks at johnpaulcaponigro.art/poetry/ Register for this free public event at thepoetscorner.org/festival.