Poetry / Talk

John Paul Caponigro

John Paul Caponigro

Ecopoetry is a kind of nature poetry. Yes, but what isn’t nature? After all, ecology’s emphasis on interconnected systems and interrelated processes begs the question of where one “thing” starts and another ends, if it ever does.

Our concepts about nature are both culturally and historically relative and values are reflected in our literary conventions and even our concepts of literacy itself. Alone and together, we all navigate an accretion of inherited notions about nature and humanity’s place in it.