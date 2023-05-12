Poetry / Talk

Some bits of poems stay with us with stubborn persistence, like those pesky burrs that grab our pantlegs on hikes in the woods. Perhaps — and hopefully here the analogy with burrs falls apart — they live on with us for years: lines from a movie or a play, a snatch of a song (rock? folk? blues? country?), or an advertising jingle (how many of these are seared into our brains’ memory cells?). Or perhaps lines from a poem we heard read to us as children, and then later read to our children and their children. The long and winding spiral of poems continues!

Good poems are like that. They offer us a window through which to see the world around us differently, or perhaps one by which we, standing “outside” as it were, catch a glimpse within that mysterious part of our inner life that the ancient Greeks called the “soul.” No matter the direction, it is the seeing that matters.

Tags

Recommended for you