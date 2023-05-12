Some bits of poems stay with us with stubborn persistence, like those pesky burrs that grab our pantlegs on hikes in the woods. Perhaps — and hopefully here the analogy with burrs falls apart — they live on with us for years: lines from a movie or a play, a snatch of a song (rock? folk? blues? country?), or an advertising jingle (how many of these are seared into our brains’ memory cells?). Or perhaps lines from a poem we heard read to us as children, and then later read to our children and their children. The long and winding spiral of poems continues!
Good poems are like that. They offer us a window through which to see the world around us differently, or perhaps one by which we, standing “outside” as it were, catch a glimpse within that mysterious part of our inner life that the ancient Greeks called the “soul.” No matter the direction, it is the seeing that matters.
For the past six weeks, we have offered a variety of “Poetry Talks” columns in these pages. All were written by writers involved in one way or another in the upcoming Camden Festival of Poetry, which will take place this Saturday, May 20, at the First Congregational Church (UCC) of Camden at 55 Elm St. We are glad to invite you to join us for what promises to be a feast of poetry and a convergence of creative folks from Midcoast Maine.
You’ll not want to miss it, and while it may be true that “there’s no such thing as a free lunch,” there is such a thing as a free “meal” of poetry. Or perhaps we should call it a banquet; after all, the “Camden Banquet of Poetry” has a nice ring to it, since banqueting is what we will do — feasting on good words and inspiring stories. In this, as in so much else, the German-Jewish poet Hilde Domin had it right when she wrote that “we eat bread, but live from the radiance.”
The festival begins during the morning when we will gather at 9:45 a.m. at the Camden Opera House to begin a 10 a.m. “poetry walk”— a chance to walk at a leisurely pace through town where young middle school poets will meet us to read their poems. You might have read about this event, “Poetry on Windows,” in last week’s column. We’ll keep a “poet’s pace,” lingering, listening, and learning together for an hour or so — or until we run out of poets and poems. These writers will be the next generation to carry on this tradition, perhaps even to present their work at a future festival. Or banquet.
After a break for lunch, join us at the First Congregational Church for the on-site festival. Beginning at 1 p.m., we’ll hear six Midcoast poets and a singer-songwriter duo share their work with us, followed by a variety of mini-workshops with something for every palate. During the mid-afternoon break we’ll enjoy a “Book Fair” with some 20 poets sharing their published works and eager to talk about their work — and learn of your interests. With musical accompaniment by our very own poet-rocker, Dave Morrison.
The day reaches its highpoint with the presentation of the Zimpritch Poet of Promise award given to a high school student whose submission was selected for this honor. All the young poets who submitted work for this prize will also lead one of the workshops so you can hear them read their work and talk about what inspires them. The Festival comes to a close with the keynote, at 4 p.m., by Richard Blanco, Maine’s own widely acclaimed writer and speaker, following which we’ll adjourn for a reception and book-signing with Richard.
A planning committee has been hard at work for the past six months to bring together this engaging and inspiring day. Our thanks to John Paul Caponigro, Ellen Goldsmith, Margaret Haberman, Audrey Le, Dave Morrison, Maya Stein, and Sandy Weisman, as well as the many businesses, individuals and community partners who have come together to make the Festival possible. Do plan to join your friends, neighbors, and a host of writers for the Festival. Come to feast on what sustains you — bread (or cookies!) for your body, radiance for your soul.
Mark S. Burrows, along with Meg Weston, is co-founder and co-director of the Camden Festival of Poetry. For more about their writing and work, see soul-in-sight.org (for Mark) and volcanoes.com (for Meg). For more about the Festival, including a complete and detailed schedule, see thepoetscorner.org/festival.