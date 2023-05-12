Poetry / Talk

Did you ever wonder about the poems that appear mysteriously on store windows in downtown Camden every spring? They are the expression of a public arts-initiative called Poetry on Windows, an annual celebration-in-verse of who we are and where we live. This year’s celebration will take place from May 14 to June 8. The poems selected contain the images and observations of nature that capture the minds of young poets living in the five-town area, reminding adults in the community why we continue to care for this place and the people of Midcoast Maine.

Sometimes the poems are arrestingly gorgeous, sometimes light and playful and sometimes angry. The sentiments and experiences are often shared across generations and in this way, we celebrate community and stewardship. Here is one written by Ruby Sowder (Camden Rockport Middle School) from last year’s event, entitled Queen of the Water: