Did you ever wonder about the poems that appear mysteriously on store windows in downtown Camden every spring? They are the expression of a public arts-initiative called Poetry on Windows, an annual celebration-in-verse of who we are and where we live. This year’s celebration will take place from May 14 to June 8. The poems selected contain the images and observations of nature that capture the minds of young poets living in the five-town area, reminding adults in the community why we continue to care for this place and the people of Midcoast Maine.
Sometimes the poems are arrestingly gorgeous, sometimes light and playful and sometimes angry. The sentiments and experiences are often shared across generations and in this way, we celebrate community and stewardship. Here is one written by Ruby Sowder (Camden Rockport Middle School) from last year’s event, entitled Queen of the Water:
Silent, gliding across the black water
Red eyes like rubies and black obsidian.
Echoing eerie cry, waking you from sleep
An imprint on the water, moving.
Then it rises back out of the water
A cool morning mist, a soft blanket,
Making everything heavy
Black and grey feathers slick with wet.
Gliding, leaving a silent trail of ripples
A series of mountains rising and falling
A loon on a lake, the queen of the water
Poetry on Windows arose during the pandemic when Stewardship Education Alliance (stewardshipeducationalliance.org/) was casting around for a way to invite citizens into actions supporting the stewardship of our watershed. It was a perfect event in that it was outside and distanced, attracting a lot of people but not a crowd all at once. It returns each year, supported by local businesses and the initiative of the scribes who “write” the poems on windows, because of its appeal and the interest it generates in our community.
The poems appear in a way that is reminiscent of Spring Beauties, Trout Lilies or Trillium, all this season’s early flowers we call “spring ephemerals.” The delicate white script is supplied in handwriting of charming variety by volunteer “scribes” as the poems pop-up on windows over the course of the coming week. Like these ephemerals, they are slightly hard to see at first, somewhat vulnerable to the elements, and only last on the windows — usually! — a handful of weeks. They remind us that stewardship of the earth requires a commitment to something ephemeral and vulnerable, delicate, and beautiful. It is also connected in a myriad of ways to our hearts and sense of well-being. All of that is the aim of the Poetry on Windows event as conceived by the Stewardship Education Alliance.
The poems will be emerging in Camden and Lincolnville around May 12 this year in celebration of the first annual Camden Festival of Poetry. They will remain on the windows until June 8. Consider joining us on the morning of the festival, May 20, from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m., for a poetry walk when friends, family, and interested residents can meet our featured student authors as they read their poems. Have lunch in town and stay for the main events of the festival, which will take place at the First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., from 1 to 5 p.m. The Festival opens with local poets reading from their work together with music by singer-songwriters from the area, continuing with workshops on poetry and a closing keynote by the distinguished poet and Maine resident Richard Blanco.
All this, like Poetry on Windows, is free and open to the public. Catch it while you can!
Elphie Owen, the founder of the Poetry on Windows project, has lived in Camden for 23 years and teaches math at the Camden Rockport Middle School in Camden. She has been a board member of Stewardship Education Alliance since its inception four years ago. Its vision as an organization is to encourage “an educated and engaged community preserving and improving the local watershed.”