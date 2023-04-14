When the poet Mary Oliver died in January 2019, I remember reading a number of essays about her work, some of them complaining that the “accessibility” of her poems somehow made her work less substantial. That their very popularity suggested that they lacked seriousness. Last week I was in Louisiana with a group of college students, and one of them, a young man enamored by all types of insects, had a t-shirt with part of a Mary Oliver poem sprawled across the back. As a writer, I would have been proud if that young man had something I’d written on the back of his shirt.
In writing I know something has worked when my poems touch someone other than my mom. In conversation with other writers, we often talk about the audience — to whom are we speaking? Of course, we begin with writing for ourselves, and then, most often, we want to open that up to others.
I recall writing a eulogy for a dear friend. My sister, after reading the first draft, said, “You just need to open it up and share the love a bit.” I had to go beyond my experience and allow others to see themselves somewhere in what I had written, or at least to find their way into the words. It’s like creating a gate, or a door, maybe a turnstile, rather than a wall.
After moving to the Camden area with my husband in 2016, after living for 25 years in Bethel, Maine, I discovered Sherman Cove at low tide. I almost always walk there alone, and this poem came out of one of those many walks and that sense of solitude that sometimes comes, even in a place so close to others. I hope it serves as a kind of gate, that it opens the world, even the small and familiar world of Sherman Cove and Camden Harbor.
“At the Edge of Sherman Cove”
Low tide and looking across
toward town and the harbor
two white steeples
beyond the tall masts
of schooners and the squat hulls
of working boats, a young family walks
out near the border of water and mud,
the place where feet get stuck,
and the residue of the sea
marks your boots. Their little boy
wades into the water while mother,
father, and a dog, watch, tread
closer, look toward the boy
and boats on harbor moorings.
I am standing apart and across,
on ledges carpeted in rockweed,
close enough to feel the heavy aching
of my own children grown, that part
of my story written. There’s no changing it.
On my perch the water grabs at my toes,
sneaky, wanting to catch me unaware.
The young family looks up as the geese
that have moved further away from them
finally take flight and cross the bay.
The boy walks deeper still into
the water, shallow in the flats.
His father trails behind him
and the dog chases gulls
while the mother holds
in both her hands a striped t-shirt
and a small pair of shoes.
Margaret Haberman lives and writes in Belfast, Maine. She is, by profession, an American Sign Language interpreter, and teaches at the University of Southern Maine in the Linguistics Department. Her poems have been published in the Island Journal, the journal Spiritus, and selected for the Maine Public Radio program Poems from Here. She will be reading from her work at the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 20.