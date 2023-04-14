Poetry / Talk

When the poet Mary Oliver died in January 2019, I remember reading a number of essays about her work, some of them complaining that the “accessibility” of her poems somehow made her work less substantial. That their very popularity suggested that they lacked seriousness. Last week I was in Louisiana with a group of college students, and one of them, a young man enamored by all types of insects, had a t-shirt with part of a Mary Oliver poem sprawled across the back. As a writer, I would have been proud if that young man had something I’d written on the back of his shirt.

In writing I know something has worked when my poems touch someone other than my mom. In conversation with other writers, we often talk about the audience — to whom are we speaking? Of course, we begin with writing for ourselves, and then, most often, we want to open that up to others.

Tags

Recommended for you