On March 21, President Biden presented my good friend Richard Blanco — President Obama’s Inaugural Poet in 2013 — with the National Endowment for the Humanities Medal for “breathing life into the identity and idea of America.” And on May 20, Richard will be here as the keynote speaker for the first annual Camden Festival of Poetry.
He has become one of Maine and America’s favorite poets because his work speaks to us in ways we quickly feel and understand — chronicling America’s values from his family stories as a son of Cuban immigrants, born in Spain, raised in Miami, and making his home in Bethel, Maine.
I first met Richard at a Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance event. A few months later, as president of Maine Media Workshops + College, I asked him to teach our first poetry workshop in what would later become The Writers Harbor program. I suggested he teach ekphrastic poetry, working from photographs. Realizing many of his poems were inspired by photographs, especially his family’s, he agreed and taught that first workshop. And in the following years, he led many others, including a six-month chapbook intensive and an annual poetry week event.
In his poetry, Richard frequently tells stories, and often ones that I can really relate to — even though my family and my upbringing were so different than his. He tells us in “América” what it was like to grow up watching sitcoms with families that didn’t look like his, about that disconnect between the TV image of America and the home he lived in.
I spoke English; my parents didn’t.
We didn’t live in a two-story house
with a maid or a wood-panel station wagon
nor vacation camping in Colorado.
None of the girls had hair of gold;
none of my brothers or cousins
were named Greg, Peter, or Marcia;
we were not the Brady Bunch.
None of the black and white characters
on Donna Reed or on the Dick Van Dyke Show
were named Guadalupe, Lázaro, or Mercedes.
Patty Duke’s family wasn’t like us either
they didn’t have pork on Thanksgiving,
they ate turkey with cranberry sauce;
they didn’t have yuca, they had yams
like the dittos of Pilgrims I colored in class.
In many of his poems, Richard seeks to define “home.” In “Looking for the Gulf Motel,” Blanco describes a family vacation…
My brother and I should still be pretending
we don’t know our parents,
embarrassing us
as they roll the luggage cart past the front desk
loaded with our scruffy suitcase, two-dozen
loaves of Cuban bread, brown bags bulging
with enough mangos to last the entire week,
our espresso pot, the pressure cooker – and
a pork roast reeking garlic through the lobby.
All because we can’t afford to eat out, not even
on vacation, only two hours from our home
His exquisite details instantly reminded me of one of my family’s vacations, when our Rambler station wagon blew a piston and we had to stay at a hotel we couldn’t afford and we smuggled baloney and Wonder Bread to the room for a sandwich dinner. It is in his very precise, yet very different details, that he magically triggers our own memories. When our childhood places become so changed they are hard to recognize today, we can easily relate to his wistful refrain:
There should be nothing here I don’t remember…
From the autobiographical detail, Blanco draws for us an even bigger picture, one that reminds us to love our country with all its flaws or faults. With millions fleeing war, repression, and climate catastrophes, he implores us to understand what it is to lose a country, what it might be like if we too had to leave our own country. In his moving poem “Mother Country” from his collection How to Love a Country, he imagines what it was like for his mother to leave Cuba:
To love a country as if you’ve lost one: as if
it were you on a plane departing from America
forever, clouds closing like curtains on your country,
the last scene in which you’re a madman scribbling
the names of your favorite flowers, trees, and birds
you’d never see again, the color of your father’s eyes,
your mother’s hair, terrified you could forget these…
On May 20, at the Camden Festival of Poetry, you’ll have the opportunity to be engaged in person by one of America’s greatest poets writing today, inspired to high ideals, and reminded of your own childhood. The event is free and open to the public. For details, visit thepoetscorner.org/festival.
Meg Weston is co-founder & director of ThePoetsCorner.org, co-founder of the Camden Festival of Poetry (thepoetscorner.org/festival), and former president of Maine Media Workshops + College in Rockport. Her forthcoming book, Magma Intrusions, is due out from Kelsay Books in September 2023.