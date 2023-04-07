Poetry / Talk

On March 21, President Biden presented my good friend Richard Blanco — President Obama’s Inaugural Poet in 2013 — with the National Endowment for the Humanities Medal for “breathing life into the identity and idea of America.” And on May 20, Richard will be here as the keynote speaker for the first annual Camden Festival of Poetry.

He has become one of Maine and America’s favorite poets because his work speaks to us in ways we quickly feel and understand — chronicling America’s values from his family stories as a son of Cuban immigrants, born in Spain, raised in Miami, and making his home in Bethel, Maine.

