Maya Stein

Maya Stein, Poet Laureate of Belfast, will read her work at the Camden Festival of Poetry, May 20.

The very first poem I remember reciting aloud was Lewis Carroll’s “Jabberwocky.” I was in fourth grade at Alta Vista, a small, progressive school in San Luis Obispo, California. We were led outside by the school director (who doubled as our English teacher) and invited to make a circle under the shade of a giant weeping willow. I imagine Mrs. Kogan told us a little about the poem we were about to learn and said something about Lewis Carroll, but I don’t remember that part. What I do remember is that as soon as she read the opening stanza, I was hooked.

’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

