The very first poem I remember reciting aloud was Lewis Carroll’s “Jabberwocky.” I was in fourth grade at Alta Vista, a small, progressive school in San Luis Obispo, California. We were led outside by the school director (who doubled as our English teacher) and invited to make a circle under the shade of a giant weeping willow. I imagine Mrs. Kogan told us a little about the poem we were about to learn and said something about Lewis Carroll, but I don’t remember that part. What I do remember is that as soon as she read the opening stanza, I was hooked.
’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
How could one not be besotted with this sonorous circus of words? For a week, my tiny class of 12 kids planted ourselves on the grass and fell into the mystical, magical spell of Carroll’s poem. It was the first time I encountered writing as a full-bodied experience. I felt the texture of the words in my mouth as I recited, felt my skin flicker like a flint, sparking awake. My lungs quickened their pace as we raced through the lines. It wasn’t the subject of the poem that had me in a verbal froth, but the sound of the words as I unleashed them into the open air. This poem was an instrument playing its heart out, and I was breathless and feverish as I leapt into its flames:
One, two! One, two! And through and through
The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
Twenty-five years after these recitations under Alta Vista’s weeping willow, I began a weekly poetry practice I called “10-Line Tuesday,” sending out an original, short-form poem to an email subscriber list. It is a practice I have kept for 18 years (and counting). Each week, after I finish a draft of a poem, I read it aloud several times, and then make a recording of myself reading it, before I hit “send.” I listen for the crackle of consonants, the slopy turns of the vowels. I consider pacing and assonance and alliteration, and how to interrupt the proceedings with pauses and punctuation marks and unexpected word choices.
I “chortle” in the joy of poem-making, and by this, I mean how it gets expressed on the lips and the tongue. Are the teeth engaged? Are the nostrils participating? How is the body taking on the lines? Do I feel a little twitch in my legs, urging me to gallop? For me, poetry is something to be felt as much as read, an embodied experience that shouldn’t hover in some etheric plane but rather land here, on the ground, or (where I live) the lumpy topography of a shoreline where a pile of seaweed is ripening in the April sun.
And so, in the spirit of the senses, here is a recent “10-line Tuesday” poem. I invite you to read it out loud. Practice slowing down and speeding up. Feel the rhythms and pauses of the lines. Luxuriate in the shape the words make as you say them. Experiment. Riff. Play. Cavort. Let yourself chortle to your heart’s content.
BYOF
It’s a new day. Bring your own fork. Bring your own footwear. Bring your own
fragrance, your own faith, your flamboyance, your fetishes, your fashionable lateness.
Become your own fantasy. Be your own friend. Believe yesterday was only a fragment.
Make a betrothal of yeses on fortune. Brush last year’s offenses free. Banish
your outdated fury. Breathe. Yearn. Opine. Flex. Or bleat. Or yodel. Or remember
how to be frivolous. Break yourself out of what no longer fits. Bloom. Occupy your body
as it were flowering perennially. Write your blessings down, or yell them, opulently,
into the span of a quiet forest. Brave the yeti of an old fear. Bulldoze the yoke
of what’s keeping you fixed. Burn the yardstick, the odometer, the flagrant shames.
Build your radiance from the flames.
Maya Stein is a Ninja poet, writing guide, and creative adventuress. She has kept a weekly short-form poetry practice, “10-line Tuesday,” since 2005, and facilitates writing workshops in person and online. After a 7-year stint in suburban New Jersey, she is now happily ensconced in the wilds of mid-coast Maine, in a house named Toad Hall. Maya was recently named the Poet Laureate of Belfast and will be reading her work at the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 20. To read more of her work, visit mayastein.com; to find out more about the Festival, visit thepoetscorner.org/festival.