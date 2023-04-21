This week, joy and sadness.
The joy was that my nephew and his wife had a perfect little baby — Teddy. A little armload of hope and promise.
The sadness was that an old friend died, too soon.
For all those weary days when I wonder if poetry has any practical value, today I am reminded that it does. Today it’s my song of celebration, today it’s my dark suit and bowed head, today it’s my contribution to some version of recorded history, and today, in a small but crucial way, it is how I try to heal myself, encourage myself.
Ken was a good man, a co-worker once upon a time, talented and decent. Ironically, he had a big heart, but a flawed heart, and that’s what took him from us. I don’t know for sure, but I think he was younger than me, and I’m at an age where that happens more and more. Those of us who loved him are spread in far-flung places, so what can I do with my headful of worry and sadness? I can write:
Go Gentle
When at last you
dive into the deep pool,
do you want to
cut the surface cleanly,
knifing into the cool
water, or do you want
to tumble, thrashing and
grasping? Why rage against
the dying of the light? It has
died every dusk since Genesis,
you are in a long parade of
those who have gone and those
who will go. Go gentle, like a
burglar, like an Indian scout, as
if going to meet your secret
lover, bring all your experience and
curiosity and gratitude and love,
be a bold and peaceful explorer.
Then, there’s Teddy, days old and perfect in every way. No pressure Teddy, but we have botched it, we have lost our way, we have slashed holes in our life raft and the only hope is brand new people who haven’t learned to hate people not like themselves. So yes, you and all of your classmates may be our last chance, and I’m rooting for you. I have not yet written a poem for Teddy, but I wrote one for another new family member:
Hello, Baby
(St. Joseph's Church, Green Island NY)
Hello, baby
don't you look sweet?
all bundled up in
your little car seat
all in pink, so
you must be a girl
all big-eyed at this
big old world
down on the floor
under a pew
Daddy rocks you with
the toe of his shoe
We're all here because
Granny passed away
we cry and sing and nod and pray
just imagine
little honeydew
once she was a baby
just like you
once she was a girl
once she was a bride
once she was a woman
with a baby inside
probably sat in this church
like we're doing today
while her old granny got
taken away.
Hey sweet baby
under the pew
one day you'll be a girl
and a woman, too
then maybe one day
when you're all grown
you'll have a little baby
all your own
and she'll grow up and
go out in the world
and maybe come home with
her own baby girl
you'll be a mother
and a granny too
and you'll grow old
as we all must do
and then one day
(you won't know when, or why)
your family will come here
to wish you goodbye
and some would-be poet
from out of town
will hear a little gurgle
and he'll look down
and say…
Hello baby
don't you cry
Granny moved on
to the by and by.
These are poems of pubs and grange halls and family gatherings, poems that tell stories, poems that reach out and grasp hands. No particular education or experience is required, all you need is openness, all you need to do is listen.
Whatever poem you need, it’s out there. And if it isn’t, maybe it’s waiting for you to write it. I hope you’ll come to the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 20 at the Congregational church. You’ll hear accomplished local poets, you can take part in any of a number of poetry workshops, you can listen to the wonderful Richard Blanco. It’s free, and all are welcome, especially my favorite folks, those who never pictured themselves at a poetry reading.
Dave Morrison’s latest collection of poems is Another Good Day Begins (Soul Finger Press 2023), and you can hear him perform at the Camden Festival of Poetry on May 20. He lives in Camden.