Aries (Ram): March 21–April 19
You’re getting a bit of breathing room this week, fiery Aries. With all the energy you experienced as you wrapped up your birthday month, now is the time to stop, rest and reassess what’s working and what needs to go. Action item: Write out all the ideas taking up residence in your head. When you do you’ll find a new sense of clarity and a go-with-the-flow attitude. Remember, you can’t set fire to everything this month, so take your time deciding what you want to release and what you want to keep.
Taurus (Bull): April 20–May 20
You’ll want to curl up under the covers this week and hit the reset button, Bully-boo. The start of the week has you thinking about where you’re headed and how you’re getting there. You may also bump up against old stories and wounds, sending you straight to the chips and salsa. But don’t fret, you can define how much rest and snacks to take. The world needs you out there. Magic is afoot; the more action you take this week, the more success you’ll see. Action item: Set boundaries around self-care — not too much, not too little.
Gemini (Twins): May 21–June 21
Big dreams, manifestation and inspiration are in your wheelhouse this week, Gemini. But only if you pay attention to the tasks at hand. You may feel frustrated if you don’t create goals with a beginning, middle and end. If you become the taskmaster of your dreams, you’ll start to see momentum immediately. Action item: Notice where you find yourself resisting instructions and do as you’re told. The road will be much smoother if you don’t fight against the instruction manual the outside world is trying to give you.
Cancer (Crab): June 22–July 22
Whether you like it or not, cutie Crabby, you’re in the spotlight this week. Come out of your shell and embrace the outward-facing influence you’ll find yourself in at work and in your community. Here’s the good news, you’ll also shed any inhibitions you have when it comes to being in the public eye. You’re entering a time of transformation this month, and this week is the start of the wild ride you’ll find yourself on. Action item: Phone a friend when you get overwhelmed with this new popularity or need a listening ear. It’ll keep you on track and in the flow.
Leo (Lion): July 23–Aug. 22
Time to plan your next adventures, Leo. This week you’ll be diving into the research and curiosity of what’s next in love and career. Where you’re used to being front and center, this week asks you to research and get curious about your interests and how you want to communicate what’s important to you to those you trust. Action item: Read a novel, watch a documentary or research a newfound interest. You’ll find new inspiration and energy around everything you do when you have a curious mind!
Virgo (Virgin): Aug. 23–Sept. 22
Oh, hey, Virgo! Love is in the air this week, and you’ll fly high with admirers. Already in love? Your partner won’t be able to get enough of you as the week gets started. Don’t be surprised if you get a sweet surprise from your one and only. Action item: Drop hints to your lovey about what new restaurants you hope to try or what destination hotspots you’d love to visit.
Libra (Balance): Sept. 23–Oct. 23
It’s a chop wood, carry water week, Libra. The scales are tipped toward the to-do list as the week gets started. But this isn’t the normal everyday task list, it’s the action items to help you release old baggage and get going on new successes and adventures at work. You’ll gain new insight to help your success if you stick to the everyday tasks. Action item: Stay focused on the mundane tasks you’ve been putting off, pay those bills, go to the grocery store, clean your fridge. This will make room for magic to find you.
Scorpio (Scorpion): Oct. 24–Nov. 21
Love is in the air, Scorpio, and your personal love and longing are about to be revealed. Normally you like to keep your secrets to yourself, but this week you’ll express the love you feel to your partner (or, if you’re single, someone who you would love to partner with) without inhibition. Action item: Make way for pleasure. Have that cake, go on a date, spring for a new make-up set or massage. Each time you say yes to what you long for, a smile finds its way to you.
Sagittarius (Archer): Nov. 22–Dec. 21
It’s quality time with the family this week, Sagittarius. With a focus on home life, you’ll ask your nearest and dearest to speak your favorite love language and hang out with you. Hunker down this week and get the puzzles out. You’ll want to stay in and appreciate all the domestic pleasures. Action item: Make a new recipe, clean your floors, play a game with your loved ones or start your garden at home. The result? Your cup runneth over (even if your family protests about your agenda…which they may do).
Capricorn (Goat): Dec. 22–Jan. 19
Take note, Capricorn, you’re about to dig into your desires in new and exciting ways. But first you need to organize your time management. This week is a great time to make magic in community and clear out the clutter of your schedule. Things that feel like they may be a time waster or need to be put off a week or two show up on your calendar. When they do, make sure you politely decline or move those meetings. You’ll save yourself some frustration when you do. Action item: Look at your schedule and see what can be moved, canceled or rescheduled for a later date.
Aquarius (Water Bearer): Jan. 20–Feb. 18
Your nearest and dearest are giving you some ups and downs this week, Aquarius. But have no fear, when you take time to communicate your needs, you’ll find your loved ones at home and your friends at work are ready, willing and able to help — showing you how great they really are. This is a time for deep gratitude and letting it be known. What you are grateful for grows. Action item: Send thank you notes via text or email to your friends and family. Watch as more luck and abundance find you when you do.
Pisces (Fish): Feb. 19–March 20
Your psychic senses and intuition are out of this word this week, Fishy Friend. Pay attention to your dreams, gut instincts and hunches. They’ll be trying to get your attention all week long to lead you closer to success and abundance. You might feel a bit like a space case this week, so be sure to ground yourself by working out, going for a walk outside or arranging some flowers. But don’t forget, listen to that little voice inside so you can be led rightly about some big decisions coming your way at the end of the week. Action item: Take time to stop and smell the roses and ground with the Earth. When you ground you’ll feel less overwhelmed and you’ll find your center whenever someone tries to knock you off your game.
