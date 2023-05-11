The Nocturne Weekly Horoscopes

Nocturne Logo.jpg

ARIES (RAM): March 21-April 19

Wave the white flag of surrender this week, fiery Aries. This is not the week to try and burn it all down. Life lessons will have you feeling frustrated, but the upside is once you get through those lessons, new (and lucky!) beginnings follow. Action item: Stay home, Netflix and chill, and wait out the cranky-pants mood you're in. After that, smooth sail­ing for the rest of the month.

Tags

Licia Morelli is a best-selling author and publisher at Camden Publishing Group. Her writing has been in Vanity Fair, Elite Daily, Bustle and more. With more than 20 years of mystical experience in tarot, astrology, numerology and more, Licia created The Nocturne to help connect you to the cosmos. When she's not writing she's hanging out on the coast of Maine where she lives.

Recommended for you