ARIES (RAM): March 21-April 19
Wave the white flag of surrender this week, fiery Aries. This is not the week to try and burn it all down. Life lessons will have you feeling frustrated, but the upside is once you get through those lessons, new (and lucky!) beginnings follow. Action item: Stay home, Netflix and chill, and wait out the cranky-pants mood you're in. After that, smooth sailing for the rest of the month.
TAURUS (BULL): April 20-May 20
Have you been feeling a bit overwhelmed lately, Bully-boo? Like your mind is racing, and progress is fleeting? You're not alone. This week feels like running on sand. You know you're getting somewhere, and also, it's kinda hard, and you're feeling tired. Keep the sand sprints going though, because they're leading you to luck, love and abundance. Action item: Set some time aside to rest and reassess what you've learned from your "workouts." Momentum comes when you name what's already working.
GEMINI (TWINS): May 21-June 21
A time of self-reflection and introspection is here, Gemini. Bring out the introverted twin. It's time to dig deep into the feelings realm this week and get quiet. Meditation is on the to-do list. Personal and emotional changes are here. As you make your way through them, celebrate the wins. You're taking time for yourself this week and recharging your battery. This will lead to love in your life. But if you don't get quiet, you may miss the signs. Action item: Take a yoga class, meditate or read a book. Quiet your mind and soul so you can see what's next.
CANCER (CRAB): June 22-July 22
Speak slowly, carefully, and with no agenda this week, cutey Crabby. When you do, you'll get the break you've been looking for. Finding yourself in tough conversations? Have no fear. Lead with love, and you'll find your way forward. Approach everything with a "go with the flow" attitude, and you'll make it through the week with flying colors. Action item: Say what you mean and mean what you say. Anything else gets dicey when it comes to talking to others.
LEO (LION): July 23-Aug. 22
Home is where the heart is, Lion tamer. This week is all about attending to the needs of your household items. You'll shine ... but in the privacy of your living room. Bask in the glory of movie night. The world outside will pick back up soon enough. Until then, put your feet up and get your beauty rest. Action item: Set up an at-home date with yourself. Plan the evening from start to finish and then do it. You'll be happy when you do.
VIRGO (VIRGIN): Aug. 23-Sept. 22
In sickness and in health is the name of the game this week, Virgo. Time to tap into your Vitamin C and take a sauna. Stave off the germy gremlins with a health focus and routine this week. Action item: Drink lots of water and grab more veggies than bread. When you do, you'll be aligned with the stars and have a dewy glow to your skin ... just in time for warmer weather.
LIBRA (BALANCE): Sept. 23-Oct. 23
Creativity is the motivator for your week, Libra. Let yourself think outside the box and go where you've avoided going before when it comes to your creative work. With Mercury retrograde in full force, you'll look at old patterns of procrastination and old habits of avoidance. Action item: Notice where you're stopping yourself from the consistent creative output you know you want and think about why. If you can break through the resistance this week, it will pay off in spades later in the month.
SCORPIO (SCORPION): Oct. 24-Nov. 21
This week you'll want to stick to your routines and follow your regularly scheduled program. Try not to think outside the box or deviate too much from your day-to-day plans. Anything extra might bring frustration. However, a basic to-do list or social calendar will keep you happy. Action item: Trim anything that's out of the ordinary from your schedule. Create time for focus during your work week. The result? You'll be a happy chappy.
SAGITTARIUS (ARCHER): Nov. 22-Dec. 21
Hold onto your hat, Sag! This week is a whirlwind of love and personal relationship experiences. Because Mercury is in retrograde, you'll want to take your time communicating with others and showing your vulnerability. Too much too soon can leave you feeling awkward. Just enough at the right pace will have you flying high and feeling loved. Action item: Choose to show your softer side when you know the coast is clear. Test the waters before bearing all vulnerabilities.
CAPRICORN (GOAT): Dec. 22-Jan. 19
If you find yourself in the midst of a wanderlust crisis of conscience, Cappy, you're not alone. The pull to get up and get out of town is real this week. Not much can tame the urge to explore new territories. You may have to armchair travel for now, but the planning you'll do in your imagination will pay off this summer. Action item: Daydream about a trip you'd love to take or start to plan a pie-in-the-sky travel experience. You never know — the opportunity later in the year to go just might find its way to you.
AQUARIUS (WATER BEARER): Jan. 20-Feb. 18
It's time to talk about your feelings, Aquarius. During the next few days you'll feel a pull toward all that you long for and you'll have a deep desire to talk about it to anyone and everyone who will listen. It's good for you though, and helps you identify what it is you really want over the next few weeks. Some things you talk about, you'll move forward with; some things you long for, you'll release. Action item: Identify what your heart wants and write it down. If in a week you're still thinking about it, keep going. If you've forgotten, let it go.
PISCES (FISH): Feb. 19-March 20
Your intuition is on fire this week, my fishy friend. Pay attention to all the signs and messages finding their way to you. When it comes to information gathering, trust your gut instincts about the people and friends around you. Make sure you watch with a discerning eye. If someone or something seems too good to be true, it likely is. Swim away! If something feels curious to you, investigate further. It could be a new relationship that lasts even if you have your doubts at first. Action item: Allow yourself to hope for love and fun this week, and write out your ideal relationship. How do you want to feel when you're loved? Then pay attention to what shows up!