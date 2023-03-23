Spring has sprung, and Pope Memorial Humane Society is gearing up for kitten season. The first few litters were born in foster care, marking the beginning of a busy season. Over the next few months, we expect to see upwards of 500 kittens born in our care! What does this mean? We are trying to stock up on kitten supplies at the shelter. Dry and canned kitten food is a priority, as is non-clumping cat litter. New cat toys, microwavable heating discs and small cat beds provide fun and comfort. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at any time, but if you’d like to stop in and visit the animals, try to deliver between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. If you’d like to host a kitten supply donation drive, email kasey@popehumane.org! I’d happily set you up with customized posters and other materials to make your supply drive successful!
Onto the adoptable animals! Tony is a big handsome guy with a flair for the dramatic. He likes being spoiled, but he flops down and ignores you when he’s done with you. At eight years old, Tony is funny and set in his ways. He will make an excellent addition to a home that appreciates his personality!
Surprisingly, Wyatt, the nearly three-year-old black lab mix, is still available. A refresher, Wyatt came into PMHS with some gnarly skin, suffering from flea allergies. Fortunately, the wonderful kennel staff has worked hard to heal Wyatt. His skin looks fantastic, and his fur is growing back beautifully! At 42 pounds, Wyatt is a great size and will make a family out there very happy.
If you want to learn more about Tony, Wyatt, or helping this kitten season, please visit popehumane.org. A reminder, Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public visits. Stop by and see all the adoptable animals!
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food, timothy hay, bleach and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.