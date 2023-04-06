Spring is here, which means babies are arriving at Pope Memorial Humane Society. A little over one week ago, a box of baby bunnies arrived at the shelter. These tiny balls of fluff needed some TLC, but with time, lots of affection, medicine and tasty rabbit food, they are ready for adoption. One of the great things about choosing to adopt a rabbit from PMHS is that the adoption fee of $50 includes the spay/neuter procedure cost. Responsible rabbit adoption at its finest!
If you're not looking for a baby bunny, what about a bonded pair of cats? Pearl is one of our longest-term residents at PMHS. She has been at the shelter for over 600 days! McRib came to PMHS as a semi-feral kitten found by the McDonald's in Rockland. Pearl is about two and a half years old, and McRib is just over one year old. When these two met, they became instant best friends. They are almost always found curled up together, napping or watching the days go by in the shelter. Treat aficionados Pearl and McRib would love to find a home together. They may be a little shy, but they will keep you company, entertain you with their ridiculously cute antics and be the best kitty friends you never knew you needed!
A few quick reminders for April. If you're interested in volunteering at the shelter, the monthly volunteer orientation is on April 15. Also, if you have sadly had a pet pass away, PMHS offers a Pet Loss Grief Support Group. The next group takes place via Zoom on April 29. To learn more about either offering, please visit popehumane.org or call the shelter at 207-594-2200.
A reminder, Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public visits. Stop by and see all the adoptable animals! As always, you can see current adoptable animals (the PMHS website updates hourly) and fill out the online adoption application at popehumane.org.
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), jerky dog treats, 8 ½ x 11” copy paper and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.