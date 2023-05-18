Lost, Found and Looking

Seventeen kittens

The new batch of kittens at Pope Memorial.

It was a busy week last week at Pope Memorial Humane Society. Well, it's always a busy week. Last Thursday afternoon, one crate arrived at PMHS with so many kittens that it took us a few times to agree that there were 17 kittens in one crate! Yup, 17 kittens, between two and four weeks old. In typical fashion, they are all adorable, but seriously, when is a kitten not adorable?

Kitten box

The kittens upon arrival.

This is where we want to have a serious conversation. The 17 won't be available for adoption for at least six to eight weeks. They need to get bigger, stronger, and healthier. Once old enough, they will receive all age-appropriate vaccines, be spayed/neutered, and be placed up for adoption into loving homes. Often, we are asked, "Why can’t I speak for or place a hold on xyz kitten?” This is the serious part. We never know what underlying health conditions such young kittens may have. We would hate to have someone speak for a kitten and then that kitten not make it. That is heartbreaking, and we don't want anyone to go through that. So, once they are big and healthy enough, adoption counselors go through applications and contact people looking for kittens!

Raven

Raven the bulldog.

From the desk of Marketing and PR Manager Kasey Bielecki.

Pope Memorial Humane Society was founded in 1989 in response to the needs of homeless animals and is located at 25 Buttermilk Lane in Thomaston.

