Seventeen kittens

It was a busy week last week at Pope Memorial Humane Society. Well, it's always a busy week. Last Thursday afternoon, one crate arrived at PMHS with so many kittens that it took us a few times to agree that there were 17 kittens in one crate! Yup, 17 kittens, between two and four weeks old. In typical fashion, they are all adorable, but seriously, when is a kitten not adorable?
This is where we want to have a serious conversation. The 17 won't be available for adoption for at least six to eight weeks. They need to get bigger, stronger, and healthier. Once old enough, they will receive all age-appropriate vaccines, be spayed/neutered, and be placed up for adoption into loving homes. Often, we are asked, "Why can’t I speak for or place a hold on xyz kitten?” This is the serious part. We never know what underlying health conditions such young kittens may have. We would hate to have someone speak for a kitten and then that kitten not make it. That is heartbreaking, and we don't want anyone to go through that. So, once they are big and healthy enough, adoption counselors go through applications and contact people looking for kittens!
Don't worry about missing out on kittens! The season has barely started, and there are already 73 kittens under eight weeks old in our care at PMHS. There will be plenty of adoptable kittens for everyone!
If you have any questions about kitten season or the adoption process, don't hesitate to contact the shelter at 207-594-2200 or stop by during visiting hours, Monday through Saturday, between 11 am and 4 pm. PMHS staff and volunteers are ready and waiting to speak to you about everything kitten-related.
A quick note, if you're looking for an older, wise, and set-in-their-way pet. Might we suggest Raven, the four-year-old bulldog? Initially, she can be a little shy, but this happy gal doesn't take long to come out of her shell. She loves to play and will happily fetch her favorite toys for a good game of fetch. She's even great about cleaning up and returning her toys to her spot! For more information on Raven or any other adoptable animals, please visit www.popehumane.org or, as always, swing by the shelter for a visit!
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), Kitten Milk Replacement (KMR), Scrub, 13 Gallon Trash Bags, and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.
From the desk of Marketing and PR Manager Kasey Bielecki.