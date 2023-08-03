Lost, Found and Looking

We want to tell you about some of our roly poly cats this week. These fluffy felines enjoy their treats, snacks, and naps, and we completely understand — who doesn't?

Margret

Margret.

Margret came to PMHS as part of a surprise colony of cats in the woods by a board member's house! After giving birth to kittens, she quickly realized she preferred the good life of an inside cat. Margret loves treats (she's bulked up a little at the shelter), attention and cozy blankets for napping. She is also more than happy to nuzzle against you for all the love. Trust us, she's a doll and rewards you with all the purrs.

Soloman

Soloman.
Bonnie

Bonnie.

