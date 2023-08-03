We want to tell you about some of our roly poly cats this week. These fluffy felines enjoy their treats, snacks, and naps, and we completely understand — who doesn't?
Margret came to PMHS as part of a surprise colony of cats in the woods by a board member's house! After giving birth to kittens, she quickly realized she preferred the good life of an inside cat. Margret loves treats (she's bulked up a little at the shelter), attention and cozy blankets for napping. She is also more than happy to nuzzle against you for all the love. Trust us, she's a doll and rewards you with all the purrs.
Soloman is a sweet and gentle cat who can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up to you, he's a bundle of love. He adores treats and will do just about anything for a tasty snack. Soloman also loves head boops and will happily nestle up against his favorite people for a bit of affection. Despite his initial shyness, Soloman is a loyal companion who will follow his humans around and keep them company whenever they need it.
Bonnie has been with us at Pope Memorial Humane Society for over 150 days. Her fur is super soft, and she's often happy to roll over for belly pets… but not always. Beware of the danger paws! Bonnie is looking for a roly-poly loving cat home with at least one other feline resident. She loves other cats and thrives in their company. If you don't have another cat, maybe you'll consider adopting Bonnie and one of her friends at the shelter.
Summer is halfway over, but things are still going strong at PMHS. Our website updates all the time with new events, adoptable animals, volunteer opportunities, and more. Visit popehumane.org to stay up to date and fill out the online adoption application. As always, you are welcome to visit the shelter Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; you never know who you will meet!
Wish list: Two-pocket folders, clay cat litter, paper towels and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.