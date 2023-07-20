Do you have a cat-less home? Are you thinking of changing that? Let me introduce you to Rob, the cat. Rob is a part troublemaker and part escape artist. He's not a fan of being cooped up in the shelter and has figured out how to unlock his condo. This means that PMHS staff and volunteers had to set up a barrier to prevent this handsome guy from escaping his condo and wandering around the shelter looking for antics. The lucky person who adopts Rob will be rewarded with a loving cat with a naughty streak, but honestly, doesn't that make him that much more fun?
Rob is a little shy of three years old, keeps everyone he meets entertained and is looking for a home without any other felines; he prefers to rule by himself.
Maybe you already have a cat and are considering adopting another one. Have you met Chester? This big handsome guy came to Pope Memorial Humane Society when his former owner passed away. Initially, he was withdrawn, but who wouldn't be after so much change? This ginger guy quickly became a volunteer and staff favorite. Chubby cheeks, a big swooshy tail and a whole lot of love to give; what's not to love about Chester? At eight years old, Chester has plenty of life yet to live and enjoys the company of other cats but would prefer a home with no pups. He's not really a fan of their slobbery ways.
As always, you are most definitely welcome to visit Pope Memorial Humane Society in person! The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public visits. To see current adoptable animals, you can also visit popehumane.org.
A reminder, if you're interested in adopting a kitten or two, please fill out the online adoption application and then call the shelter at 207-594-2200. If it's been more than 90 days since you filled out your kitten application, give us a call and let our adoption counselors know you are still interested.
Wish list: Poultry-flavored pate-style canned cat food, paper towels, small paper plates, and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.