Lost, Found and Looking

Do you have a cat-less home? Are you thinking of changing that? Let me introduce you to Rob, the cat. Rob is a part troublemaker and part escape artist. He's not a fan of being cooped up in the shelter and has figured out how to unlock his condo. This means that PMHS staff and volunteers had to set up a barrier to prevent this handsome guy from escaping his condo and wandering around the shelter looking for antics. The lucky person who adopts Rob will be rewarded with a loving cat with a naughty streak, but honestly, doesn't that make him that much more fun?

Rob

Rob the cat.

Rob is a little shy of three years old, keeps everyone he meets entertained and is looking for a home without any other felines; he prefers to rule by himself.

Chester

Chester the cat.

