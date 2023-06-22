Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with laughter, warmth and the occasional fluffy tornado? Look no further than the Pope Memorial Humane Society, where over 100 kittens are soon going to be available for adoption! Need a reason to adopt a kitten? Keep reading!
1. Comedic relief: Feeling down? Adopting a kitten from PMHS is like signing up for a lifetime of free stand-up comedy. Kittens have a natural talent for turning the simplest things into hilarious spectacles. Watch them chase their own tails, engage in epic battles with invisible foes or fall off furniture in the most graceful manner possible. Their clumsy antics are guaranteed to put a smile on your face, even on the gloomiest days.
2. Instant stress-relievers: In today's hectic world, stress seems to be lurking around every corner. But fear not! Your adopted kitten will be your personal stress ninja. Just one snuggle session with those velvety soft paws and contagious purrs, and all your worries will melt away. It's like having a mini relaxation guru right at your fingertips. Who needs expensive spa treatments when you can have a purring, kneading, and endlessly amusing therapy cat?
3. Nap partners: If you've ever craved the ultimate nap buddy, a kitten from PMHS is your answer. They possess an uncanny ability to find the coziest spots and transform them into fluffy clouds of feline heaven. Their purring lulls you into a state of pure bliss, and before you know it, you're snoozing.
4. Cutest workout motivators: Forget about expensive gym memberships or uninspiring workout routines. With a kitten in the house, you'll have a personal fitness instructor who is just too adorable to resist. Trying to do some push-ups? Prepare for the furry creature to use your back as their personal launching pad. Attempting yoga? Expect curious whiskers in your face during downward-facing dog. With their playful nature, kittens will keep you active, engaged and wondering how such a small bundle of energy can contain so much enthusiasm!
Friends, why settle for anything less than a lifetime of unconditional love, laughter, and endless amusement? Remember, adopting a kitten isn't just about finding a pet; it's about opening your heart and home to a furry family member who will bring you joy beyond measure.
FMI on the adoption process, or to fill out the online adoption application, please visit popehumane.org. Questions? Curious about available kittens? Give PMHS a call at 207-594-2200.
Weekly wish list: Kitten food, 13- and 33-gallon trash bags, scrubby sponges and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.