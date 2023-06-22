Lost, Found and Looking

Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with laughter, warmth and the occasional fluffy tornado? Look no further than the Pope Memorial Humane Society, where over 100 kittens are soon going to be available for adoption! Need a reason to adopt a kitten? Keep reading!

1. Comedic relief: Feeling down? Adopting a kitten from PMHS is like signing up for a lifetime of free stand-up comedy. Kittens have a natural talent for turning the simplest things into hilarious spectacles. Watch them chase their own tails, engage in epic battles with invisible foes or fall off furniture in the most graceful manner possible. Their clumsy antics are guaranteed to put a smile on your face, even on the gloomiest days.

Recommended for you