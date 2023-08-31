PMHS is thrilled to announce that the newest artwork exhibition is now being displayed on the art wall in the shelter lobby. The current show, featuring pieces by artists Noreen Eagleston and Cher Jones, is on display and available for purchase through Sept. 30, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting PMHS. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We encourage our community to visit the shelter and see Noreen and Cher's artwork and all the adoptable animals. If you are interested in exhibiting your work on the PMHS Art Wall, please email art@popehumane.org.
Pope Memorial Humane Society is hiring for a part-time kennel technician! The kennel technician is responsible for consistent, attentive animal care by keeping our animals safe, clean and sanitized to the highest standards. Kennel technicians provide compassionate care for the animals, bring pets and families together and perform purpose-driven work. This position isn't for everyone. It can be loud, smelly, and, at times, stressful. But if making a significant difference in the lives of homeless pets is something you are passionate about, it might be the most fulfilling job you ever had. To apply, please visit PMHS during opening hours, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and ask for an application.
Onto the adoptable animals! Roxy is a stunning cat; she's the type of cat that people are often looking for. Here's the thing: since Roxy came to PMHS, she has withdrawn a little. She is unsure of her surroundings. The perfect home for Roxy will give her plenty of time to decompress. This shy gal is ready for a lifetime of love and happiness; she needs a patient home to let her come out of her shell and thrive!
When Dolly arrived at PMHS, she was very, very pregnant. Fortunately, one of our amazing foster homes happily welcomed this momma into their home. Dolly had her kittens, nursed them and then realized they were old enough to be on their own! She is now spayed, up to date on all her vaccines and looking for a loving home of her own. The family that adopts Dolly will be rewarded with a loving and affectionate cat!
To see current adoptable animals, please visit popehumane.org, or plan a visit to the shelter! Pope Memorial Humane Society is open for public visits Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wish list: Temptations cat treats, angled brooms, kitten food and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.