Lost, Found and Looking

PMHS is thrilled to announce that the newest artwork exhibition is now being displayed on the art wall in the shelter lobby. The current show, featuring pieces by artists Noreen Eagleston and Cher Jones, is on display and available for purchase through Sept. 30, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting PMHS. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We encourage our community to visit the shelter and see Noreen and Cher's artwork and all the adoptable animals. If you are interested in exhibiting your work on the PMHS Art Wall, please email art@popehumane.org.

Pope Memorial Humane Society is hiring for a part-time kennel technician! The kennel technician is responsible for consistent, attentive animal care by keeping our animals safe, clean and sanitized to the highest standards. Kennel technicians provide compassionate care for the animals, bring pets and families together and perform purpose-driven work. This position isn't for everyone. It can be loud, smelly, and, at times, stressful. But if making a significant difference in the lives of homeless pets is something you are passionate about, it might be the most fulfilling job you ever had. To apply, please visit PMHS during opening hours, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and ask for an application.

Roxy

Roxy.
Dolly

Dolly

