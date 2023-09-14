Lost, Found and Looking

Milo

Six-year-old Milo, the cat, is practically a unicorn! He's good with other cats, is fine around cat-savvy dogs, appreciates children who respect cats and he's fluffy! Honestly, we're not sure why he hasn't been adopted yet. Don't let his kind of cranky face fool you; he's a gentle soul looking for a loving family.

Are you looking for a sweet senior? Wally is looking for a cozy retirement home. A little over nine years old, this handsome guy enjoys the company of other cats and kids, relaxing on your keyboard and snacks, lots of snacks. Your veterinarian will probably tell you he should lose a few pounds due to too many snacks, but honestly, who of us hasn't been in that position?

Wally

