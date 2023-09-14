Six-year-old Milo, the cat, is practically a unicorn! He's good with other cats, is fine around cat-savvy dogs, appreciates children who respect cats and he's fluffy! Honestly, we're not sure why he hasn't been adopted yet. Don't let his kind of cranky face fool you; he's a gentle soul looking for a loving family.
Are you looking for a sweet senior? Wally is looking for a cozy retirement home. A little over nine years old, this handsome guy enjoys the company of other cats and kids, relaxing on your keyboard and snacks, lots of snacks. Your veterinarian will probably tell you he should lose a few pounds due to too many snacks, but honestly, who of us hasn't been in that position?
We want to take a moment to thank Joette DeBlois and her dedicated team of volunteers for hosting the fourth-annual North Haven Dog Walk! The weather was gorgeous! Everyone was happy and so welcoming! The human and dog treats were delicious! The day was perfect!
The passion and commitment of Joette and the North Haven community to homeless pets in need resulted in an astounding $2,700+ raised for the animals of Pope Memorial Humane Society! This generosity is already making a difference by providing food, shelter, and essential medical care to the 340+ animals in the care of PMHS. Joette, your unwavering support and the incredible community of North Haven have shown again that we can create a brighter future for animals in need.
Thank you for walking the extra mile (literally!) to make a real impact on the lives of these animals. Your kindness and dedication inspire us all!
Please visit popehumane.org to see current adoptable animals and to fill out the online adoption application. If you're looking for a kitten, call us at 207-594-2200! The shelter is open for public visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Stop by and say hi!
Wish list: Timothy Hay, pine shavings, pate-style canned cat food and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.