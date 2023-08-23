Lost, Found and Looking

Who is ready to play with some puppies and raise some money for the animals of Pope Memorial Humane Society?
This Saturday, Aug. 26, in honor of National Dog Day, The Pour Farm in Union will host their Pints for Pets at the Pour Farm.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pope Memorial Animal Shelter staff and volunteers will be on-site with adorable puppies. This means you should stop by the brewery at 56 Crawfordsburn Lane in Union to raise a pint and pet some puppies.
A special note: each of the puppies attending is a different breed/mix; they were all orphans and pulled from shelters in the south to make the trek to Maine to find their new homes and families.
One-and-a-half year old Fairy is back at PMHS through no fault of her own. This beauty was born blind and deaf. When she first arrived at the shelter, she was whisked away to the K9 Corrections Program at the Maine State Prison.
Everyone quickly realized that Fairy was a brilliant pup. She picked up her tap training quickly and excelled. Do you want her to sit? Tap her bum lightly once. How amazing is that? The lucky home that adopts Fairy will receive information on her tap training program.
Someone out there must be looking for a sweet and lovable hound. Ariat is a five-year-old hound and new to Maine. She has been loving the weather, happily rolling around and rubbing her belly on the grass. A true hound, she loves to follow her nose but if you have treats, she will happily follow you! Ariat is looking for a hound-loving home that will help her acclimate to the Maine winter, because we all know it will be here before too long. We have a feeling that happy-go-lucky Ariat will be more than happy snuggling up in front of the fire after a good play session outside.
For more information on Ariat, visit popehumane.org or stop by Pope Memorial Humane Society. PMHS adoption counselors are ready to chat with you about all the adoptable animals. If you are unsure which animal is the right fit for you, let us play matchmaker.
Pope Memorial Humane Society is open for public visits Monday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Questions? Give the shelter a call at 207-594-2200.
Wish list: Kitten food, both wet and dry, 33-gallon trash bags, 13-gallon trash bags, paper towels and gift cards to local businesses to buy shelter supplies.
