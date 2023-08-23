Lost, Found and Looking

Ariat

Sweet boy Ariat smiles for a picture.

 Photo by Kasey Bielecki

Who is ready to play with some puppies and raise some money for the animals of Pope Memorial Humane Society?

This Saturday, Aug. 26, in honor of National Dog Day, The Pour Farm in Union will host their Pints for Pets at the Pour Farm.

Fairy

Smart pup, Fairy, is ready to find a new home.

