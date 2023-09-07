Lost, Found and Looking

Let's talk about dogs this week! Quite a few dogs are available for adoption right now at Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Lincoln

Lincoln.

Lincoln. How has this dog not been adopted yet?! Lincoln is a handsome two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix. He loves most other dogs and has the energy for daily adventures, but he also enjoys a good nap on the couch to wind down. Plus, Lincoln seems to be ok with cats. He's practically a unicorn!

Elsa

Elsa
Honey

Honey.
Chris Evans

Chris Evans (the dog.)

