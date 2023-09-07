Let's talk about dogs this week! Quite a few dogs are available for adoption right now at Pope Memorial Humane Society.
Lincoln. How has this dog not been adopted yet?! Lincoln is a handsome two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix. He loves most other dogs and has the energy for daily adventures, but he also enjoys a good nap on the couch to wind down. Plus, Lincoln seems to be ok with cats. He's practically a unicorn!
Sweet senior Elsa is in search of a new family. A little over eight years old, Elsa the Dane mix is looking for someone who also appreciates cozy blankets, tasty treats, relaxing on the couch, and warm naps in the sun. If you have space in your heart and your home for an 86-plus-pound lovable senior pup, get your adoption application into PMHS!
Honey is all about spreading smiles and wagging tails. She's got the best smile in town and a heart full of love to match. If you've got treats in hand, you've got a friend for life — this girl knows how to sit for a tasty snack like a true pro! Plus, she is always ready to embark on exciting journeys with her future family. Whether it's a hike through the woods, a game of fetch in the park or a lazy afternoon lounging in the sun, she's your go-to companion for fun times. Honey is looking for a home as enthusiastic about outdoor escapades as she is. And a household with dog-savvy kids is A-OK in Honey's book!
Are you a creature of habit? Do you have a routine and hate to deviate from it? If so, Chris Evans might be the perfect dog for you. Chris Evans is definitely a creature of habit. If his dinner is late, he will sit and wait for you to bring it to him. It's time for his morning walk, and you're sleeping in; sorry, it's time to wake up! Don't let his love of a routine dissuade you from falling in love with him. He's a gentle guy looking for a home to lounge the days away with a fellow lover of all things cozy.
A reminder: the PMHS website updates hourly! Visit popehumane.org to see current adoptable animals and complete the online adoption application. And don't worry: Filling out the adoption application does not commit you to anything. Completing the application does speed up the process for you should the perfect animal come along! As always, you are welcome to visit the animals in the shelter. Pope Memorial Humane Society is open for public visits Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wish list: small paper plates, kitten food and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.