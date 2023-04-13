Lost, Found and Looking

Kittens - 1

Two kittens at PMHS.

Kitten season has arrived at Pope Memorial Humane Society. Last week nearly 20 kittens, multiple litters from 10 days to four weeks old, arrived at the shelter, along with at least one pregnant mom (potentially more). All the kittens and the mom(s) have headed into foster homes for the next four to five weeks. Once old enough, they will be spayed and neutered, fully vaccinated and placed up for adoption.

Are you interested in helping this kitten season? There are many ways you can get involved! You can foster kittens, you can volunteer at the shelter helping to clean and feed, or host a donation drive for kitten supplies, and as always, you can donate to PMHS! A reminder that all donations made to the Sherman Medical Fund are matched right now, up to $75,000! For more information on getting involved, call the shelter at 207-594-2200 or stop by for a visit.

Dixie - 1

Dixie

