Kitten season has arrived at Pope Memorial Humane Society. Last week nearly 20 kittens, multiple litters from 10 days to four weeks old, arrived at the shelter, along with at least one pregnant mom (potentially more). All the kittens and the mom(s) have headed into foster homes for the next four to five weeks. Once old enough, they will be spayed and neutered, fully vaccinated and placed up for adoption.
Are you interested in helping this kitten season? There are many ways you can get involved! You can foster kittens, you can volunteer at the shelter helping to clean and feed, or host a donation drive for kitten supplies, and as always, you can donate to PMHS! A reminder that all donations made to the Sherman Medical Fund are matched right now, up to $75,000! For more information on getting involved, call the shelter at 207-594-2200 or stop by for a visit.
If you’re looking for something a bit bigger than a kitten, have you met Dixie, the giant puppy/livestock guardian dog? This big girl is a Caucasian Shepherd and a force to be reckoned with, weighing over 100 pounds and still growing faster than a weed in a cow pasture. She’s a bit clumsy and doesn’t quite understand the concept of personal space, but her heart is as big as her paws.
Dixie takes her role as a protector seriously... chickens are friends, not food! She’s convinced that all creatures, great and small, are her best friends, and she’ll go to great lengths to ensure they’re safe from harm. So, if you’re in the market for a livestock guardian dog who’s goofy and intimidating to foes, look no further than Dixie. She’s big, lovable, and ready to be your new best friend — just don’t expect her to stay a puppy forever!
For more information on current adoptable animals or to fill out the online adoption application, please visit popehumane.org.
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), 13-gallon trash bags, 8 ½ x 11” copy paper and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.