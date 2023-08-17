Lost, Found and Looking

Wow, so many incredible animals are available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society right now! Keep reading, and as always, if you’re not sure who you'd like to adopt, stop by the shelter. PMHS adoption counselors love to play matchmaker!

Honey is an energetic four-1/2-year-old terrier mix. She loves treats and will happily sit for a snack. Honey is looking for a home with dog-savvy kids and maybe even another pup, ideally a male dog. She wants room to run and play. The lucky family that adopts Honey will be rewarded with a loving and affectionate pup with tons of life to live and is ready for adventure!

Recommended for you