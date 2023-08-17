Wow, so many incredible animals are available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society right now! Keep reading, and as always, if you’re not sure who you'd like to adopt, stop by the shelter. PMHS adoption counselors love to play matchmaker!
Honey is an energetic four-1/2-year-old terrier mix. She loves treats and will happily sit for a snack. Honey is looking for a home with dog-savvy kids and maybe even another pup, ideally a male dog. She wants room to run and play. The lucky family that adopts Honey will be rewarded with a loving and affectionate pup with tons of life to live and is ready for adventure!
Lion is a handsome two-½-year-old domestic medium-hair beefcake. He is a little on the shy side but adores other cats and is looking for a home that will give him plenty of time to settle in and decompress. If you'd be interested in adopting Lion and maybe one of his friends, meet Bandicoot.
Bandicoot was a young mom. A little shy of ten months old, her kittens have left the roost, and she is ready for a family to spoil with her charming ways. Bandicoot adores people and loves attention. She actively seeks out people and will flourish in a cat-loving home.
Speaking of kittens, the season is still going strong at Pope Memorial Humane Society. The kitten room at the shelter is filled with kittens! If you're interested in adopting a kitten or any other fantastic animals at PMHS, please head to popehumane.org and fill out the online adoption application. Don't worry. Filling out the application doesn't commit you to anything but does give you a head start on the adoption process. Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public visits. Fill out the online app and then stop by the shelter; there's a good chance you'll fall in love with at least one adoptable animal!
Wish list: Kitten food both wet and dry, any and all cleaning supplies and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.